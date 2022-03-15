Fox News confirms second employee killed in Ukraine

A nother Fox News employee, Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, was killed in the attack that took the life of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and injured Benjamin Hall .

Kuvshynova, 24, worked as a consultant for the company and traveled alongside Zakrzewski and Hall when their vehicle was hit with "incoming fire" during an assignment in war-torn Ukraine on Sunday, according to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.



"Sasha was just 24 years old and was serving as a consultant for us in Ukraine. She was helping our crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources," Scott wrote in a memo to colleagues Tuesday. "She was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country."

Kuvshynova helped the Fox News team navigate Kyiv and nearby locations. Scott told employees that Kuvshynova worked with the entire Fox News team in Ukraine and operated "around the clock" to help reporters secure important sourcing and deliver pressing information to the public. The exact details of the attack that killed her and Zakrzewski remain unclear.



Reports of Kuvshynova's death surfaced Tuesday and were confirmed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Scott noted that Fox News initially waited to release its internal memo "out of respect for her family whom we have been in touch with throughout and we extend our deepest condolences to them."

Tributes for Kuvshynova began pouring in as news of her death spread, including from colleagues and fellow journalists.

"Working around the clock, she helped to share Ukraine's story with the world and we are grateful to her for that. Our correspondents and our producers say she was hard-working, funny, kind, brave, which you have to be to do this kind of work," Fox News's Martha Maccallum reported Tuesday .

Fox News foreign correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured and hospitalized following the attack that killed Kuvshynova and Zakrzewski. The company has not released an update on his condition or disclosed details about what injuries he sustained. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced Hall lost part of his leg in the attack.

Reports of the attack on the Fox News crew followed news over the weekend that Russian forces killed U.S. journalist Brent Renaud.