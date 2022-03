Queen Creek area roadway restrictions

Road work and closures to expect in Queen Creek:

Meridian Road SB shoulder closure between Combs Rd and Cherrywood Dr for utility work. Dec. 20 – Apr. 29; 24-hour Ellsworth Road NB and SB lane closure with a NB and SB right turn bay closure between Fulton Pkwy and Queen Creek Rd for road improvements. Jan. 05 – Mar. 21; 24-hour Meridian Road NB and SB shoulder closure with flagging operations between Queen Creek Rd and Germann Rd for road widening work. Dec. 23 – Jul. 31; 24-hour Riggs Road WB lane shift between 220 th St and Crismon Rd for road improvements. Jan. 13 – Mar. 18; 24-hour Meridian Road NB and SW reduced speed at Ocotillo Rd and Munoz St for steel plates in roadway. Jan. 24 – May 20; 24-hour Germann Road EB and WB shoulder closure and flagging operations between Signal Butte and Meridian Rd for utility work. Mar. 08 – Apr. 01; 24-hour Ellsworth Road SB lane shift at Cloud Rd for manhole work. Mar. 15 – Mar. 17; 8:30 am – 2:30 pm Chandler Heights Road EB lane shift from 700 feet west of Power Road to 1000 feet east of Power Road for road improvements. Mar. 3 – Mar. 27; 24-hour Ellsworth Road NB shoulder closure between Crewse Ln and Aldecoa Dr for utility work. Mar. 03 – Mar. 15; 8:30 am – 2:30 pm Power Road NB and SB median lane closure between Brooks Farm Rd and Chandler Heights Rd for roadway work. Mar. 17 – Apr. 01; 24-hour Combs Road WB shoulder closure between Meridian Rd and the Railroad tracks for utility work. Mar. 14 – Mar. 19; 24-hour

Planned weekend closures of the westbound SR 24 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road will be ongoing. Brief closures of Ellsworth Rd near the intersection of SR 24 for construction and extension of SR 24.

Please Note:this is an ADOT project within ADOT right of way. Construction phase and/or dates may change without notice. For more information, please visit the ADOT website here