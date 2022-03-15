ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LI pastor, wife help refugees from Ukraine

By Keith Lopez
 1 day ago

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A New York pastor and his wife just returned from Romania where they helped hundreds of refugees from Ukraine get settled in a safer country.

They said the refugees, who were mostly women and children, were cold, hungry and desperately in need of help. Millions have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded.

Pastor Justin Vetrano and his wife said the most pressing needs right now are accommodations and transportation. They’re raising funds for transportation efforts.

“We are supporting five buses a day from Bucharest, transporting several thousand per week for free, and now we can transport and also house an additional 100 people per week,” the couple wrote. “Plus, we have the connection to another accommodation, to which we will send people, and we have people ‘in country,’ coordinating this while we are back home in New York raising money to keep this going.”

PIX11 News photojournalist Keith Lopez caught up with Pastor Justin Vetrano and his wife. They shared more on how you can help .

