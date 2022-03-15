ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law enforcement reacts to Gov. DeWine signing ‘constitutional carry’ bill

By Madeline Ashley
 1 day ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday, Governor DeWine signed the “constitutional carry” bill which makes Ohio the 23rd state in the US to not require permits to carry a firearm. This controversial bill has law enforcement agencies across the state reacting.

“We’re going to follow the law and insure that the citizens…that we respect their rights as it’s been legislated,” said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

The law will also no longer require people to inform a law enforcement officer they’re carrying a firearm if they get pulled over. Now under this new law, people will only have to tell them if asked. “I would’ve preferred that that part of the bill had probably not come into play. I felt that I don’t believe it was too much to ask for a person who’s a responsible firearms owner that was carrying, which I have no problem with a concealed carry, if they would just inform the officers,” said Sheriff Whittaker.

Ohio Crime Prevention Association Senior Trainer John Dipietro said that one of his main concerns lies with children getting ahold of guns under this new law. “Little tykes are dying almost on a daily basis from coming across a gun in their house. Their brother or sister playing with a gun. It happens every day, and that’s absolutely heartbreaking because that can be prevented very easily,” said Dipietro.

While gun violence in Darke County is mostly domestic in nature, Sheriff Whittaker asked people to continue to use caution even under the new law. “I do support people’s right to carry concealed hand guns, so what I say with the law is that also with gun possession or handling comes safe handling. I’m an advocate of that and responsible gun ownership. So, I do hope the citizenry takes that into consideration.”

