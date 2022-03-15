Terry Crews awards scholarship to Henry Co. student

SAN FRANCISCO (WFXR) – On Tuesday, actor, athlete, comedian and activist Terry Crews made an appearance on a virtual call to award a performing arts student with a $20,000 scholarship.

Tahliyah Hodge is a student from Bassett who was selected out of thousands of applicants to receive the scholarship to further her education in performing arts.

The scholarship was created on Bold.org back in July 2021 to encourage and support amazing creatives to pursue their dreams.

Crews personally shared the news with Tahliya by surprising her on a Zoom call where he thanked her for applying and encouraged her to keep pursuing her performing arts aspirations.

View the Zoom call below:

“An art scholarship helped me afford college; it changed my life. The Terry Crews “Creative Courage” Scholarship is my way of paying it forward, and I am so proud to award Tahliyah Hodge my $20,000 scholarship to help her pay for school. I’ve loved working with Bold.org to change the life of another artist chasing their dreams!” Terry Crews

