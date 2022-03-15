ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Man enters plea in Amazon delivery truck theft

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3basB4_0eg8RftU00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has entered a plea in the theft of an Amazon delivery truck last year.

The details of Lawrence Clay’s plea were limited because of the way the court handled the case. It’s also unclear when he may be sentenced.

Clay and another man, Demarion Brewster, were charged with various crimes following the June 2021 carjacking of the van , which happened in Rockford and led to a standoff in Wyoming.

Authorities said Clay was driving the Amazon truck and lied to them about being carjacked at gunpoint. They say he took a call from the person who organized the theft just before it happened, told that person where he would be stopping so the crime could happen and also simply gave his keys to Brewster, who took the van.

Inside the van was nearly $10,000 in merchandise.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
City
Rockford, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Theft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
WOOD TV8

Albion police still looking for bank robbery suspect

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are still searching for the suspect of a bank robbery in Albion last Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Albion Department of Public Safety. Around 12:30 p.m., a suspect came into the Huntington Bank at the intersection of Eaton and Broadwell Streets and slipped the teller a note […]
ALBION, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy