Man enters plea in Amazon delivery truck theft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has entered a plea in the theft of an Amazon delivery truck last year.

The details of Lawrence Clay’s plea were limited because of the way the court handled the case. It’s also unclear when he may be sentenced.

Clay and another man, Demarion Brewster, were charged with various crimes following the June 2021 carjacking of the van , which happened in Rockford and led to a standoff in Wyoming.

Authorities said Clay was driving the Amazon truck and lied to them about being carjacked at gunpoint. They say he took a call from the person who organized the theft just before it happened, told that person where he would be stopping so the crime could happen and also simply gave his keys to Brewster, who took the van.

Inside the van was nearly $10,000 in merchandise.

