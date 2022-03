A journalist was killed on Friday in northern Mexico, authorities said -- the sixth such murder this year in one of the world's most dangerous countries for reporters. The Latin American nation is on course for one of its deadliest years yet for the press, prompting calls from rights groups for authorities to end a culture of impunity. "I condemn the act in which Juan Carlos Muniz, a worker at the Testigo Minero (Mining Witness) news portal, was deprived of his life," tweeted the governor of the northern state of Zacatecas, David Monreal. He said that prosecutors had been instructed to find the perpetrators of the killing in Fresnillo, a city located in an area known for its silver mining and, in recent years, cartel-related violence.

