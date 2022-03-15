ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Remains out Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bogdanovic (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Bulls....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Tyus Jones for Ja Morant (back) on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is starting in Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will start at point guard after Ja Morant was held out with back soreness. In a matchup against an Indiana unit playing with a 98.3 pace, numberFire's models project Jones to score 29.9 FanDuel points.
NBA
KTVZ

Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally past Jazz for 117-111 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and collected 14 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally past the Utah Jazz for a 117-111 victory. Jrue Holiday had 29 points and seven assists for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton scored 23 points. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points and eight assists, Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez and George Hill both returned to the lineup for Milwaukee. The Jazz shaved a seven-point deficit to two on Gobert’s putback layup that made it 113-111 with 22 seconds left. But Jevon Carter made a pair of free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danuel House
Person
Trent Forrest
Person
Rudy Gay
Denver Post

Nikola Jokic, Bones Hyland stun 76ers to snap Nuggets’ two-game losing streak

PHILADELPHIA — DeMarcus Cousins smiled after going chest-to-chest with James Harden in the fourth quarter. It was just the kind of audacity the Nuggets needed to swoop into Philadelphia and snatch a 114-110, MVP-caliber win. Having dropped two in a row entering Monday, the Nuggets played focused, fearless basketball...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Trent Forrest: Questionable for Wednesday's game

Forrest (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Bulls. Forrest has missed back-to-back games due to a wrist injury, but he may return to the mix Wednesday. With Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Danuel House (knee) both out, the second-year wing may see an increased role against Chicago.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Bulls
NBC Sports

Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers-Cavs matchup

The Sixers added Joel Embiid to their injury report at 12:30 p.m. ET as questionable with back soreness ahead of a Wednesday night game against the Cavs. Embiid fell hard following a fourth-quarter flagrant foul by JaMychal Green in the Sixers’ loss Monday to the Nuggets and appeared to grab his lower back area.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Remains out Monday

Wiggins (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Hornets. Wiggins will miss a second consecutive game due to a non-COVID illness. Theo Maledon drew the start in Wiggins' absence Sunday, while Lindy Waters, Vit Krejci and Aleksej Pokusevski all had significant roles off the bench.
NBA
numberfire.com

Mike Conley (injury maintenance) starting for Jazz Monday night

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Conley got the second leg of a back-to-back set off on Saturday due to injury maintenance. Now, he is back in the fold Monday night. Conley will also immediately return to the starting five, simply sliding into the vacated starting spot left behind by Bojan Bogdanovic, who is out with a calf injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Out again Wednesday

Williams (knee) is out Wednesday against the Spurs. Williams last played on Valentine's Day and has since been out due to a left ankle sprain. The Thunder are presumably in no rush to get him back.
NBA
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Seth Curry (ankle) remains out on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry will miss his third straight game with left ankle soreness. In a tough spot against a Dallas unit ranked sixth in defensive rating, expect Goran Dragic to play an increased role on Wednesday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Toronto's OG Anonoby (finger) remains out on Wednesday

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (finger) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Anunoby remains sidelined with a finger injury after being listed as doubtful. Expect Precious Achiuwa to log more minutes against a Clippers' unit ranked eighth in defensive rating. Achiuwa's projection includes 9.1 points,...
NBA
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Donovan Mitchell Barrage Pushes Jazz Past Bulls

10 observations: Mitchell, Jazz torch Bulls in 2nd half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls’ recent slide continued Wednesday night in Utah with a 125-110 loss to the Jazz. That 15-point margin isn’t wholly indicative of a game that was as close as 103-99 midway through...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Produces well in return

McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) generated 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes Tuesday in the Pelicans' 131-115 loss to the Suns. After clearing the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols early Tuesday, McCollum was back in action in his usual...
NBA
ESPN

Mitchell, Jazz to host Jackson and the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (36-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (43-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play. The Jazz have gone 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is eighth...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy