Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Remains out Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is starting in Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will start at point guard after Ja Morant was held out with back soreness. In a matchup against an Indiana unit playing with a 98.3 pace, numberFire's models project Jones to score 29.9 FanDuel points.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and collected 14 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally past the Utah Jazz for a 117-111 victory. Jrue Holiday had 29 points and seven assists for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton scored 23 points. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points and eight assists, Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez and George Hill both returned to the lineup for Milwaukee. The Jazz shaved a seven-point deficit to two on Gobert’s putback layup that made it 113-111 with 22 seconds left. But Jevon Carter made a pair of free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.
The basketball world was left in awe after Kyrie Irving came out with a 60-point masterpiece against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Irving led the Brooklyn Nets to a 150-108 blowout win behind an epic career-high performance. Even Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson could not help but react...
At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
SAN ANTONIO -- Karl-Anthony Towns delivered one of the most prolific performances by an NBA center in more than two decades. And he finished with a nice round number, too. Towns had a team-record 60 points -- the most scored in the NBA this season -- as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 149-139 on Monday night.
The one-seeded Baylor Bears were dealt a pretty major blow ahead of their first round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. On Wednesday, Talia Goodman of The Field of 68 reported that Baylor star LJ Cryer will be out with injury for Thursday’s game. “Breaking,” Goodman tweeted. “Baylor’s leading scorer...
PHILADELPHIA — DeMarcus Cousins smiled after going chest-to-chest with James Harden in the fourth quarter. It was just the kind of audacity the Nuggets needed to swoop into Philadelphia and snatch a 114-110, MVP-caliber win. Having dropped two in a row entering Monday, the Nuggets played focused, fearless basketball...
Forrest (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Bulls. Forrest has missed back-to-back games due to a wrist injury, but he may return to the mix Wednesday. With Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Danuel House (knee) both out, the second-year wing may see an increased role against Chicago.
The Sixers added Joel Embiid to their injury report at 12:30 p.m. ET as questionable with back soreness ahead of a Wednesday night game against the Cavs. Embiid fell hard following a fourth-quarter flagrant foul by JaMychal Green in the Sixers’ loss Monday to the Nuggets and appeared to grab his lower back area.
The Utah Jazz were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Chicago Bulls as Utah lead 92-81. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has led the way...
Wiggins (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Hornets. Wiggins will miss a second consecutive game due to a non-COVID illness. Theo Maledon drew the start in Wiggins' absence Sunday, while Lindy Waters, Vit Krejci and Aleksej Pokusevski all had significant roles off the bench.
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Conley got the second leg of a back-to-back set off on Saturday due to injury maintenance. Now, he is back in the fold Monday night. Conley will also immediately return to the starting five, simply sliding into the vacated starting spot left behind by Bojan Bogdanovic, who is out with a calf injury.
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (41-27) will take on Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (42-26) in part of the Wednesday NBA slate. Both teams are looking to gain a hard-fought win to maximize their outlook for playoff seeding. In the midst of an impressive season, DeMar DeRozan ranks...
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry will miss his third straight game with left ankle soreness. In a tough spot against a Dallas unit ranked sixth in defensive rating, expect Goran Dragic to play an increased role on Wednesday.
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (finger) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Anunoby remains sidelined with a finger injury after being listed as doubtful. Expect Precious Achiuwa to log more minutes against a Clippers' unit ranked eighth in defensive rating. Achiuwa's projection includes 9.1 points,...
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (42-26) took on Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-36) in part of the Wednesday NBA slate. It was the Sixers who came out on top with 118-114 being the final score. The 76ers took control of this game early and had built up...
10 observations: Mitchell, Jazz torch Bulls in 2nd half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls’ recent slide continued Wednesday night in Utah with a 125-110 loss to the Jazz. That 15-point margin isn’t wholly indicative of a game that was as close as 103-99 midway through...
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) generated 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes Tuesday in the Pelicans' 131-115 loss to the Suns. After clearing the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols early Tuesday, McCollum was back in action in his usual...
Los Angeles Clippers (36-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (43-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play. The Jazz have gone 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is eighth...
