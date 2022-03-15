ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Udoka Azubuike: Remains out Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Azubuike (ankle) has been ruled out for...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Udoka Azubuike
CBS Sports

Jazz's Trent Forrest: Questionable for Wednesday's game

Forrest (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Bulls. Forrest has missed back-to-back games due to a wrist injury, but he may return to the mix Wednesday. With Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Danuel House (knee) both out, the second-year wing may see an increased role against Chicago.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Remains out Monday

Wiggins (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Hornets. Wiggins will miss a second consecutive game due to a non-COVID illness. Theo Maledon drew the start in Wiggins' absence Sunday, while Lindy Waters, Vit Krejci and Aleksej Pokusevski all had significant roles off the bench.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey will not be happy with Panthers latest RB move amid trade rumors

There has been a lot of speculation over the past year or so that the Carolina Panthers might be ready to move on without former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. On Tuesday, the Panthers are reportedly signing D’Onta Foreman to the team, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. That move only helps further the chatter about the future of McCaffrey in Carolina.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Ankle Injury
CBS Sports

Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic: Offically out

Bogdanovic (calf) won't play Monday against Milwaukee, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Bogdanovic failed to take part in morning shootaround, and while the team didn't add him to the injury report, he's been ruled out. Danuel House, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gay figure to see an increase in minutes Monday as a result.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Danuel House: Won't play Wednesday

House (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Bulls. House suffered a left knee injury during Monday's loss to Milwaukee. He had started three straight games in place of Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), but with both out Wednesday, Trent Forrest (wrist), Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rudy Gay are all candidates for increased roles.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Out Wednesday

Reid (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers. Reid will miss a second straight game as he continues to deal with back spasms. His next opportunity to return will come Saturday when the Timberwolves host the Bucks.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

LOOK: Video, photos from KU basketball's open practice in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Tex. — No. 1 seed Kansas is in Fort Worth, Tex. for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. On Wednesday, KU held an open practice inside Dickies Arena for fans and media to observe. The practice lasted about 40 minutes. Watch clips from practice below and take a look at a short photo gallery from the practice. KU will open its 2022 NCAA Tournament with a game against No. 16 seed Texas Southern on Thursday night. The game will tipoff a little after 8:57 p.m. CT and will be televised on TruTV.
FORT WORTH, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Patrick Beverley And Karl-Anthony Towns: "Nobody In The League Has Done Anything To Make Me Care About Their Trash Talk”

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Why Scott Drew thinks top Baylor assistant Jerome Tang would win at K-State or Mizzou

No one will be surprised if Kansas State or Missouri ends up hiring Jerome Tang as their next men’s basketball coach. Tang has been mentioned as a prime candidate with both the Wildcats and the Tigers since they parted ways with Bruce Weber and Cuonzo Martin last week, respectively. Tang, the longtime associate head coach at Baylor, is thought to be the hottest assistant on the market for this hiring cycle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bears' Larry Ogunjobi: Signs with Chicago

Ogunjobi signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the Bears on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Ogunjobi registered a career-high seven sacks last year with Cincinnati, but he had to be carted off the field due to a foot injury during the Bengals' wild-card win over the Raiders. The 2017 third-round pick is expected to be healthy and ready to contribute for Chicago by the time training camp rolls around.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Returns to bench

Whiteside isn't starting Monday's game against Milwaukee. Whiteside logged a season-high 35 minutes in a spot start Saturday against the Kings, putting together a massive night by scoring 12 points and securing 21 rebounds. With Rudy Gobert cleared to return, Whiteside will take on his usual bench role. He is averaging 7.4 points and 6.6 boards in his last seven contests as a reserve.
NBA
WIBW

Jayhawks preview First Round match-up against Texas Southern

FORT WORTH, Texas (WIBW) - The top-seeded Jayhawks begin their journey in the NCAA Tournament Thursday night against Texas Southern. KU enters March Madness on a high note, coming off Big 12 regular season and tournament championships. “We haven’t been here in a normal way at all the last two...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy