Poole totaled 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 126-112 win over the Wizards. Poole was nominated for the Player of the Week award for games between March 7 and March 13, and he continues to play at a very high level with Andrew Wiggins (illness) being out. He's now scored at least 20 points in seven games in a row, averaging 24.1 points while shooting 59.4 percent from the field and 54.7 percent from deep in that span. Those numbers are not sustainable going forward, but fantasy managers should ride Poole's hot hand as long as they can.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO