NBA

Jazz's Danuel House: Won't play Wednesday

 1 day ago

House (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Bulls....

Michael Jordan Said He Never Played For The Stats: “If I'd Play For The Stats I Would Have Never Retired In 1993 Or I'd Still Be Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar All-Time Scoring Lead.”

Competitive as he was, Michael Jordan never paid much attention to the stats and always focused on winning games and collecting titles with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan was constantly trying to destroy his opponents, taking things personally on his way to winning six championships in eight years during the 90s.
NBA
Grizzlies starting Tyus Jones for Ja Morant (back) on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is starting in Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will start at point guard after Ja Morant was held out with back soreness. In a matchup against an Indiana unit playing with a 98.3 pace, numberFire's models project Jones to score 29.9 FanDuel points.
NBA
Fred VanVleet Questionable and OG Anunoby Doubtful for Raptors vs Clippers

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers will continue to be shorthanded in their matchup against the Toronto Raptors, but it seems like there's a chance the Raptors may be a little depleted as well. For the Clippers, they'll continue to miss: Kawhi Leonard (knee), Paul...
NBA
3 observations after Embiid (34 points), Sixers lose to Jokic's Nuggets

Monday night's matchup between two MVP contenders lived up to the hype, but it didn't pan out as the Sixers envisioned. Joel Embiid's Sixers fell to a 114-110 loss to Nikola Jokic's Nuggets at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid had 34 points and nine rebounds, while Jokic posted 22 points, 13...
NBA
Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally past Jazz for 117-111 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and collected 14 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally past the Utah Jazz for a 117-111 victory. Jrue Holiday had 29 points and seven assists for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton scored 23 points. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 29 points and eight assists, Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds. Brook Lopez and George Hill both returned to the lineup for Milwaukee. The Jazz shaved a seven-point deficit to two on Gobert’s putback layup that made it 113-111 with 22 seconds left. But Jevon Carter made a pair of free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining to seal the win.
NBA
Frank Vogel heaps praise on Lakers’ new signing

At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
NBA
Barnes, Raptors all over Lakers early in 114-103 win

LOS ANGELES -- — Scottie Barnes scored 15 of his 21 points in the first quarter and the Toronto Raptors held off a late rally by the Los Angeles Lakers for a 114-103 victory Monday night. The Raptors led by 24 in the first as the Lakers were soundly...
NBA
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Produces well in return

McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) generated 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes Tuesday in the Pelicans' 131-115 loss to the Suns. After clearing the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols early Tuesday, McCollum was back in action in his usual...
NBA
Devin Booker scores 27 points as Suns light up Pelicans

Midway through the second quarter, Devin Booker got into the lane and caused the New Orleans Pelicans’ defense to collapse. Booker found teammate Mikal Bridges spotting up in the right corner. Bridges flicked the ball up and in — one of 11 3-pointers the Phoenix Suns made in the first half.
NBA
Booker and Phoenix host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
NBA
Clippers' Robert Covington (personal) sidelined again Monday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (personal) has been ruled out again for Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Covington will miss a fifth consecutive game. The Clippers are giving Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris the night off on the second end of a back-to-back, so look for Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard to play extended minutes.
NBA
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return with foot soreness

Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to left foot soreness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Curry limped off the court after having his foot rolled up on during the second quarter, and he won't return to the court after heading to the locker room to be evaluated. The 34-year-old finished the contest with three points (1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Curry will have a few days to potentially get healthy before Golden State's next game Sunday versus San Antonio.
NBA
Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts double-double in return

Gobert (foot) racked up 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 117-111 loss to the Bucks. Gobert missed Utah's previous game with a foot injury, but he was able to log 32 minutes Monday. The All-Star center somewhat surprisingly didn't block any shots, but he was otherwise up to his usual production, grabbing double-digit boards for the 10th straight contest. Gobert leads the NBA with 14.7 rebounds per game on the season and is shooting a league-best 71.3 percent from the field while averaging 15.5 points and 2.2 blocks.
NBA
Mitchell, Jazz to host Jackson and the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (36-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (43-26, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play. The Jazz have gone 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is eighth...
NBA
Suns sink 18 3-pointers, pound Pelicans

Devin Booker scored 27 points and helped lead a barrage of 3-pointers as the visiting Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 131-115 on Tuesday night. Booker made 4 of 9 3-point attempts and Mikal Bridges hit 4 of 5 while scoring 20 points for the Suns, who finished 18 of 34 from beyond the arc. Phoenix scored more than 30 points in each quarter.
NBA
Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Returns to bench

Whiteside isn't starting Monday's game against Milwaukee. Whiteside logged a season-high 35 minutes in a spot start Saturday against the Kings, putting together a massive night by scoring 12 points and securing 21 rebounds. With Rudy Gobert cleared to return, Whiteside will take on his usual bench role. He is averaging 7.4 points and 6.6 boards in his last seven contests as a reserve.
NBA
Suns' Devin Booker: Leads team with 27 points

Booker finished Tuesday's 131-115 win over the Pelicans with 27 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 30 minutes. Booker was part of a shooting clinic put on by the Suns, who shot 55 percent from the floor and made all of their free throws. Booker shot for more than 50 percent as well, and also converted four three-pointers in nine attempts.
NBA
Jokic, Denver set for matchup against Cleveland

Denver Nuggets (42-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (39-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jokic is ninth in the league averaging 26.0 points per game. The Cavaliers are 21-12 in home games. Cleveland ranks third...
NBA

