Jazz's Danuel House: Won't play Wednesday

Gobert (foot) racked up 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 117-111 loss to the Bucks. Gobert missed Utah's previous game with a foot injury, but he was able to log 32 minutes Monday. The All-Star center somewhat surprisingly didn't block any shots, but he was otherwise up to his usual production, grabbing double-digit boards for the 10th straight contest. Gobert leads the NBA with 14.7 rebounds per game on the season and is shooting a league-best 71.3 percent from the field while averaging 15.5 points and 2.2 blocks.
