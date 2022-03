Johnston was a healthy scratch as the Islanders lost 3-2 to the Capitals in a shootout on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It was initially reported that Matt Martin would be the healthy scratch, and Johnston would play, but Coach Barry Trotz apparently changed his mind and switched up the duo. The Islanders take on the Rangers and Ryan Reaves on Thursday, and it's fair to wonder if Trotz will want Johnston and his fists in that contest just to keep things even. It may not also be a surprise if both Johnston and Martin play in that contest and Trotz decides to sit another underperforming offensive player.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO