Jazz's Trent Forrest: Questionable for Wednesday's game

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is starting in Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will start at point guard after Ja Morant was held out with back soreness. In a matchup against an Indiana unit playing with a 98.3 pace, numberFire's models project Jones to score 29.9 FanDuel points.
Philadelphia 76ers (41-26, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (39-29, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Cleveland. He leads the the league scoring 29.9 points per game. The Cavaliers are 23-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 9-4 in...
The basketball world was left in awe after Kyrie Irving came out with a 60-point masterpiece against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Irving led the Brooklyn Nets to a 150-108 blowout win behind an epic career-high performance. Even Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson could not help but react...
The one-seeded Baylor Bears were dealt a pretty major blow ahead of their first round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. On Wednesday, Talia Goodman of The Field of 68 reported that Baylor star LJ Cryer will be out with injury for Thursday’s game. “Breaking,” Goodman tweeted. “Baylor’s leading scorer...
At this point in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have no choice but to rely on each other to keep their team afloat. There’s no denying their current roster is anything but ideal, but unfortunately for them, this is the team that they’re stuck with for the remainder of the season.
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
Bogdanovic (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Bulls. Bogdanovic is slated to miss a second straight game and his third over the past four due to a left calf strain. Danuel House (knee) is also out, so Trent Forrest (wrist), Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rudy Gay are all candidates for increased roles.
The Sixers added Joel Embiid to their injury report at 12:30 p.m. ET as questionable with back soreness ahead of a Wednesday night game against the Cavs. Embiid fell hard following a fourth-quarter flagrant foul by JaMychal Green in the Sixers’ loss Monday to the Nuggets and appeared to grab his lower back area.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Roby started last time out. However, the Thunder will make a change down low Monday night. Head coach Mark Daigneault has opted to instead start Olivier Sarr down low, sending Roby to the bench.
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Conley got the second leg of a back-to-back set off on Saturday due to injury maintenance. Now, he is back in the fold Monday night. Conley will also immediately return to the starting five, simply sliding into the vacated starting spot left behind by Bojan Bogdanovic, who is out with a calf injury.
The Utah Jazz were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. After three quarters it's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Chicago Bulls as Utah lead 92-81. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has led the way...
Denver Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Washington Wizards. Nnaji has only played in one game since the All-Star break. His participation in the Nuggets' rotation is dependent on other players being unavailable. Nnaji is averaging 0.78 FanDuel points per minute for...
The Atlanta Hawks were looking to pick up their second win in as many days on Monday night when they hosted the Portland Trail Blazers in the second game of a back-to-back. The Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers by a slim margin on Sunday night behind 47 points from Trae Young.
Utah Jazz forward Danuel House (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. House will sit out after the veteran forward suffered a recent left knee bone bruise. Expect Rudy Gay to play an increased role in a favorable spot against a Chicago unit ranked 20th in defensive rating.
There has been a lot of speculation over the past year or so that the Carolina Panthers might be ready to move on without former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. On Tuesday, the Panthers are reportedly signing D’Onta Foreman to the team, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. That move only helps further the chatter about the future of McCaffrey in Carolina.
Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Aaron Gordon is dealing with right foot soreness, which is why he was scratched on Saturday's game and entered Monday with a questionable tag. However, despite the uncertainty, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also immediately start in his return, earning the nod on the wing and sending Reed back to a bench role.
Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (illness) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Trent is a late addition to the injury report, potentially putting him in line for his first absence in nearly two months. Chris Boucher, Khem Birch, Yuta Watanabe, and Svi Mykhailiuk are candidates for larger roles on Wednesday if Trent sits out.
The Chicago Bulls’ recent slide continued Wednesday night in Utah with a 125-110 loss to the Jazz. That 15-point margin isn’t wholly indicative of a game that was as close as 103-99 midway through the fourth quarter. But in the end, familiar themes sank the Bulls, who have a rut to break with just 13 games until the start of the postseason.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (rest) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jackson will make his 67th start this season after resting one game. In a matchup against a Toronto unit ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Jackson to score 34.1 FanDuel points. Jackson's...
The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Comments / 0