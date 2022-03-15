Jazz's Trent Forrest: Questionable for Wednesday's game

Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Aaron Gordon is dealing with right foot soreness, which is why he was scratched on Saturday's game and entered Monday with a questionable tag. However, despite the uncertainty, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also immediately start in his return, earning the nod on the wing and sending Reed back to a bench role.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO