Students raise funds to benefit fallen and injured Joplin Police Officers.

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. -Carl Junction students sell ‘Back the Blue’ bracelets to support law enforcement families affected by last week’s officer-involved shooting.

Bracelets are available for purchase through the Carl Junction Future Business Leaders of America at Baileys or the Carl Junction Pharmacy for $2.

Autumn Sewell, head of fundraising and senior at Carl Junction High School, says all the proceeds go to the families of the fallen and injured officers.

Online Auction

Looking ahead to another event that supports those affected is the Back The Blue online auction.

The Auction will occur on March 24th through the 27th, and it will feature items such as home decor and sports memorabilia.

The auction beings at 9:00 am on March 26th and ends at 7:00 pm the following day.

