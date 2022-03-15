ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Junction, MO

Students raise funds to benefit fallen and injured Joplin Police Officers.

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6RG2_0eg8Qgfa00

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. -Carl Junction students sell ‘Back the Blue’ bracelets to support law enforcement families affected by last week’s officer-involved shooting.

Bracelets are available for purchase through the Carl Junction Future Business Leaders of America at Baileys or the Carl Junction Pharmacy for $2.

Autumn Sewell, head of fundraising and senior at Carl Junction High School, says all the proceeds go to the families of the fallen and injured officers.

Online Auction

Looking ahead to another event that supports those affected is the Back The Blue online auction.

The Auction will occur on March 24th through the 27th, and it will feature items such as home decor and sports memorabilia.

The auction beings at 9:00 am on March 26th and ends at 7:00 pm the following day.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Community gathers for Cpl Ben Cooper’s funeral, on-line auction underway for Joplin PD families, and Coffeyville police search for shooting suspect

JOPLIN, Mo. – Friends, family, fellow first responders and the community gathered Tuesday for Corporal Ben Cooper’s funeral service. Following the service inside, a ceremony was held outside which included taps, bagpipes, and a helicopter fly-over. Members of the community and the 4-state area gathered along Main Street from 3rd to 19th street for the procession. Watch the full story about Corporal Cooper’s funeral here.
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Carl Junction, MO
City
Joplin, MO
Carl Junction, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

“We will miss you Coop!” — Joplin Police Dept

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release a statement late Tuesday evening following services for Fallen Officer, Cpl Ben Cooper. “There are no word that can express the gratitude we have for everyone who took part in honoring Corporal Ben Cooper and his family today. We are so thankful to serve such an amazing community. It was such a...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Online Auction#Police#Joplin Police Officers#Carl Junction High School#Koam News Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Fallen Heroes: 1885 – 2022

JOPLIN, Mo. – Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed will be added to the wall of Joplin’s Honored Heroes. You can read more information about each fallen hero below. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy