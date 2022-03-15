ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellwood, PA

Charges against Bellwood-Antis parents dropped

By Bill Shannon, Greg Bock, Aaron Marrie
 1 day ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges filed against seven Bellwood-Antis School District parents after a contentious school board meeting are dropped, according to court documents in Tyrone District Court.

In a letter to Magisterial District Judge Fred Miller requesting the cases be withdrawn, Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel Dye noted that after reviewing all evidence, including video of the Feb. 1 school board meeting, it was decided the charges “lack prosecutorial merit” and that the parents were within their rights regarding free speech in a public forum.

The charges came “from a group of parents expressing displeasure with certain school board officials regarding the school district’s response to children being sexually assaulted by a school employee.” the prosecutor pointed out in the filing.

Those parents wanted answers about Ryan Blazier, a wrestling coach who was convicted in 2021 of sexually assaulting two boys. The parents told WTAJ previously that they have gotten no response, no apology, and no statement from the school board after Blazier’s conviction.

While parents wanted answers, Superintendent Dr. Thomas McInroy has said he understands the frustration, but the district can’t make any comment because they are involved in a lawsuit.

Parents protest outside of Bellwood-Antis school district

According to the letter asking for the withdrawal of the charges,, the Office of Attorney General’s Office reviewed all the charges, all available evidence, including videos, as well as state and federal law, including U.S. Supreme Court precedent regarding public speech in a public forum.

In early January, Blazier was sentenced to at least 21 years in prison after being found guilty of the sexual assault of those two boys. He’s currently awaiting another trial in the case of the sexual assault of a young girl.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

