Collier County, FL

Man arrested for stealing running vehicle at Collier gas station

By Lydia Nusbaum
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County deputies arrested Anthony Avila who they said stole a GMC Yukon from City Gate Shell gas station Monday.

The driver left his burgundy Yukon running while he went into the gas station, according to the police report.

Deputies said Avila drove a stolen corvette to the gas station and walked inside. When he walked outside, deputies said Avila then drove off with the Yukon.

Deputies said Avila then drove to other houses in Golden Gate Estates. One person called 911 after he thought Avila was trying to steal gas from his truck.

David Young called 911 when he saw Avila near his vehicles at his house.

“He came out of the woods behind our car and was peeling off all the different burrs and things from the shrubbery all over himself and was completely disheveled,” Young said.

Young said Avila was eyeing his scooter in his yard.

“There was a man crouched behind our vehicles. And when we asked him what he was out here doing, he approached us and said the cops are trying to kill him,” Young explained. “Asked if we could help him. He heard one of our dogs going absolutely nuts and took off.”

The Collier County aviation team and canine units searched the area and arrested Avila. Avila was charged with grand theft auto and resisting law enforcement.

The corvette Avila originally drove to the gas station was stolen as well, according to deputies.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Gas Station#City Gate#Dog#Collier#Gmc Yukon
