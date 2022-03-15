ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reviva Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.58 beats by $0.05

By Pranav Ghumatkar
 1 day ago
Reviva Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:RVPH): FY GAAP EPS of...

Arbutus Biopharma GAAP EPS of -$0.83 beats by $0.03, revenue of $11M beats by $0.35M

Arbutus Biopharma press release (NASDAQ:ABUS): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.83 beats by $0.03. Revenue of $11M (+59.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.35M. CEO comment: “We formed strategic and clinical partnerships that allowed us to explore several combination therapies with AB-729, our RNAi therapeutic, as a potential cornerstone agent in a functional cure for Hepatitis B, expand the reach of AB-729 to greater China and broaden our pipeline to include programs targeting coronaviruses. In addition, we have expanded our preclinical programs in HBV with our oral PD-L1 inhibitor, AB-101, and our oral RNA destabilizer, AB-161, both of which are expected to complete IND-enabling studies this year. Multiple key clinical trial data read-outs expected later this year for AB-729 and AB-836 will inform our go-forward clinical and regulatory strategy for HBV Phase 2b development.”
Addex Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -CHF 0.45

Addex Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:ADXN): FY GAAP EPS of -CHF 0.45. Income decreased to CHF 3.2 million in 2021 compared to CHF 3.9 million in 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased to CHF 20.5 million at December 31, 2021, compared to CHF 18.7 million at December 31, 2020.
The Stock Market Has Peaked, S&P 500 Death Cross For The Ides Of March: March 2022 Update

The average of S&P 500 for February 2022 was 4436 (5% down from December 2021 average) and is still 1896 points higher than the corresponding long-term trend value of 2540. This is an update to our series of articles started in 2012 assessing market valuation and estimating forward stock market returns. The most recent previous update was for end of December 2021.
Bilibili Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.66 beats by $0.01, revenue of $907.1M misses by $3.99M; initiates Q1 guidance

Bilibili press release (NASDAQ:BILI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.66 beats by $0.01. Revenue of $907.1M (+54.1% Y/Y) misses by $3.99M. Average monthly active users reached 271.7 million, and mobile MAUs reached 252.4 million, representing increases of 35% and 35%, respectively, from the same period in 2020. Average daily active users...
Clarke GAAP EPS of $0.36

Clarke press release (OTCPK:CLKFF): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.36. The Company's book value per share at December 31, 2021 was $14.48.
Cellectis GAAP EPS of -$0.18, revenue of $1.94M

Cellectis press release (NASDAQ:CLLS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.18. Revenue of $1.94M (-86.0% Y/Y). The company said the decrease was driven by lower volumes of product sold in 2021 as it had substantially completed the wind-down of its soybean product line prior to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Antares Pharma Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.01, revenue of $48.73M beats by $1.54M

Revenue of $48.73M (+10.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.54M. The Company today provided its full-year 2022 revenue guidance range of $200 to $220 million, which does not include any unapproved products and assumes no significant disruptions to supply or operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding 2021 OTREXUP® proprietary revenue, the guidance range represents a 18% to 30% year-over-year growth rate vs. $211.38M consensus.
Bio-Path GAAP EPS of -$1.55 misses by $0.27

Bio-Path press release (NASDAQ:BPTH): FY GAAP EPS of -$1.55 misses by $0.27. As of December 31, 2021, the company had cash of $23.8M; Net cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $9.9M vs. $11M for the comparable period in 2020. Net cash provided by...
Poseida Therapeutics GAAP EPS of $0.02, revenue of $31.2M

Poseida Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:PSTX): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.02. As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents balance was $206.3 million, which does not include net proceeds of $28.3 million from the restructuring of the Company's debt arrangement, pursuant to that certain loan and security agreement with Oxford Finance LLC, that closed in the first quarter of 2022.
Lipocine GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $16.1M

Lipocine press release (NASDAQ:LPCN): FY GAAP EPS of -$0.01. As of December 31, 2021, the company had $44.6 million of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and marketable investments, compared to $19.7 million of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities as of December 31, 2020.
Fossil Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64, revenue of $604.2M

Revenue of $604.2M (+14.4% Y/Y). "For full year 2022, we expect worldwide net sales growth of approximately 2% to 6%, with stronger year-over-year growth coming in the second half of the year. The Company also expects full year Adjusted operating income(1) margin in the range of approximately 6% to 7%," the company statement.
Brenntag SE GAAP EPS of €2.90, revenue of €14.38B

Brenntag SE press release (OTCPK:BNTGF): FY GAAP EPS of €2.90. Revenue of €14.38B (+22.1% Y/Y). In light of current economic conditions, Brenntag Group expects the operating EBITDA for financial year 2022 to be between €1,450 million and €1,550 million and to achieve additional operating EBITDA of €220 million annually by the end of 2023.
Shattuck Labs GAAP EPS of $0.18, revenue of $30.08M

Shattuck Labs press release (NASDAQ:STTK): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.18. Revenue of $30.08M (+2144.8% Y/Y). Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $268.8M. The company believes its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into the second half of 2024, which is beyond results from its Phase 1 clinical trials of SL-172154 and SL-279252.
IRIDEX GAAP EPS of -$0.15, revenue of $15.25M

IRIDEX press release (NASDAQ:IRIX): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.15. Revenue of $15.25M (+24.0% Y/Y). 2022 Guidance: Iridex projects Cyclo G6 probe sales of 67,000 to 70,000 representing 15% to 20% growth and Cyclo G6 systems installed base to expand by 225 to 250 in 2022. Total revenue for the full year is expected to be $57 million to $59 million.
