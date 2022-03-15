ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Texans don't want Browns' Baker Mayfield in any Deshaun Watson trade

By Zac Wassink
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Things often change quickly in the NFL.

It was reported Monday that Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson seemingly turned down an opportunity to potentially join the Cleveland Browns as the 26-year-old with a no-trade clause in his contract looks for a new football home. By Monday evening, however, multiple stories emerged claiming the Browns intended to meet with the three-time Pro Bowl selection at some point before the new league year opens on Wednesday.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports the Browns "met with Watson Tuesday afternoon in Houston to vet him more and try to convince him to waive his no-trade clause for them." Additionally, Cabot explained the Texans are not interested in receiving Cleveland signal-caller Baker Mayfield in a trade package for Watson.

The Texans reportedly want three first-round picks and, presumably, other draft assets for Watson, who won't face criminal charges regarding well-publicized allegations of sexual assault and misconduct but who is still dealing with multiple civil suits.

Interestingly, Cabot also notes that the Browns could trade Mayfield to a different club if they miss out on Watson.

The first-overall pick from the 2018 draft is on track to start the 2022 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract worth $18.858 million guaranteed. It's unclear what market is out there for Mayfield considering he's coming off a lackluster campaign that included him playing through a serious injury to his non-throwing shoulder from Week 3 through early January.

Watson reportedly also met with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints and is set to speak with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday.

