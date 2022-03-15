‘Remarkable Women’ finalist: Dana Robinson

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “Inspiring” — It’s a word you could say we put in the wash cycle, rinse and repeat, when speaking of our Remarkable Women finalists . And so often it’s the people at the forefront of an operation that get all the credit for making it a success. But today, we’re shining a spotlight on a superwoman behind the scenes.

Most of Albano Cleaners’ customers in Norfolk won’t recognize Dana Robinson by name, but they certainly depend on her extraordinary service. Her story highlights the passion of the people who take the time to write in about the wonderful things our Remarkable Women finalists do and the impact they make at home and beyond.

“I’ve been here for 18 years, yes,” said Robinson when 10 On Your Side caught up with her hard at work. “I actually do check-in rugs, send out rugs, check-in households and send out households. I do all the wedding gowns and tuxedos. I like what I do. I actually like what I do.”

Going through one by one, she was meticulous to make sure customers’ big days and cherished possessions are pristine.

And it’s not just what she does at Albano Cleaners that made her husband of 27 years write in to nominate her as a Remarkable Woman. Chris Robinson is a quality assurance inspector currently in Washington state working on the USS McCain, who may have had a bit of making up to do.

“The things she does to keep the house running and the grandkids,” he said. “She does it all and she still works. I don’t come back there until April 1st, so I said that’s a good start for Valentine’s Day.”

She says she was surprised and honored for the recognition. Chris Robinson says it’s Dana’s care for everyone she’s around and everything she touches — even her arts and crafts that she’s turned into a business — that make him proud. And at Albano’s, she’s a treasured member of the team.

“I was like ‘What?’” said Dana Robinson. “Oh my gosh, I’m going to get him. Then when I found out I was a finalist I was like ‘Really?’ They can come here and know that their clothes are going to be taken care of and they’re not going to get lost or messed up. I just give them a good service and keep them coming back.”

And once she’s done, she makes a daily walk to the bus stop to take care of their home and get a little rest before she’s ready to do it all over again. Dana Robinson says all she does is “regular stuff.” But it’s clear that it’s how she makes people feel that makes all the difference in the world. Truly a superwoman behind the scenes.

