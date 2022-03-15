Eastbound ramp of I-70 at Horizon Drive reopened after closure
UPDATE: The ramp is now reopened following the closure.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — According to the Grand Junction Police Department on Twitter, the eastbound ramp of I-70 at Horizon Drive is closed . Traffic is being redirected at this time.
Officials are asking citizens to use an alternate route.
