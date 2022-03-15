ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Eastbound ramp of I-70 at Horizon Drive reopened after closure

By Al Maulding
 1 day ago

UPDATE: The ramp is now reopened following the closure.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — According to the Grand Junction Police Department on Twitter, the eastbound ramp of I-70 at Horizon Drive is closed . Traffic is being redirected at this time.

Officials are asking citizens to use an alternate route.

One dead in early morning shooting

A shooting took place near the apartments on Orchard and 29 Road. One adult was shot and has been pronounced dead. Another adult was taken into custody by the Mesa County Sheriffs. They have since been released.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
