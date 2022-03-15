ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollysys Automation: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 1 day ago

BEIJING (AP) _ Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $30.1 million. The Beijing-based...

Seekingalpha.com

Tecnoglass Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+77.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $129.37M (+26.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, TGLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
pymnts

Ulta Beauty Sees Q4 Net Sales Up 24.1%

Ulta Beauty appears to be faring well in the increasingly fierce battle for customers in the beauty care space, as Sephora is deepening its in-store presence at Kohl’s and Walmart adopts the Beauty Space kiosk concept across its stores. CEO Dave Kimbell said Thursday (March 10) that he’s confident...
Seeking Alpha

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.18M (+23.1% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, CPRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: ChargePoint, Snowflake, Box & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:. Snowflake — Snowflake shares dropped 25% in extended trading after the company showed the slowest revenue growth during the fourth quarter since at least 2019. The company reported $383.8 million in revenue, compared with the $372.6 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.
MarketWatch

Williams-Sonoma Q4 profit beats expectations, retailer raises dividend by 10%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM, +2.65% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer reported quarterly profit above expectations and raised its dividend. Williams-Sonoma said it earned $403 million, or $5.41 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $309 million, or $3.92 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $2.5 billion, from $2.3 billion a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $5.42 a share. FactSet consensus called for adjusted earnings of $4.82 a share on sales of $2.6 billion. "These results reflect the resilience in our business model, as we successfully navigated unprecedented challenges within the supply chain, material and labor shortages, and capacity limitations from our incredible consumer demand," Chief Executive Laura Alber said in a statement. The company said it expects a fiscal 2022 financial performance "in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024," as well as operating margins "relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin." Separately, the retailer said its board has authorized a 10% dividend increase to 78 cents a share, payable on May 27, and also has approved a new $1.5 billion stock buyback program, superseding the about $750 million that remains outstanding under the company's current stock repurchase authorization. The moves were thanks to an "impressive finish to fiscal 2021, our strong liquidity position, and our operating cash flows," the company said. Williams-Sonoma stock ended the regular trading day up 2.7%.
Benzinga

Recap: DouYu International Q4 Earnings

DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DouYu International Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $17.53 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Coda Octopus Group Q1 Earnings

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coda Octopus Group beat estimated earnings by 175.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was up $790.00 thousand from...
Benzinga

Synthetic Biologics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synthetic Biologics missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Benzinga

PagerDuty: Q4 Earnings Insights

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PagerDuty beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $19.23 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Priority Tech Holdings

Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Priority Tech Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. Priority Tech Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Apyx Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was up $5.36 million from the same...
Benzinga

ANI Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ANI Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 27.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $3.68 million from the same...
Benzinga

Zepp Health: Q4 Earnings Insights

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zepp Health missed estimated earnings by 67.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was down $41.55 million from the same...
