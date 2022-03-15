Florida swim team practice interrupted by alligator in the pool

March 15 (UPI) -- A Florida school's swim team practice was delayed when the students discovered the pool was already occupied -- by an alligator.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to Montverde Academy on a report of an alligator crashing the swim team practice and refusing to vacate the pool voluntarily.

The deputies used a safety hook to pull the 3-foot gator closer to the edge of the pool, where it was grabbed by another deputy.

The alligator's jaws were secured with electrical tape and the reptile was taken to Lake Apopka, where the tape was removed and "the gator was released on its own recognizance."

There were no injuries to humans or alligators during the incident.