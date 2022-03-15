ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trend Madness: What are we wearing to the big dance?

By Ashley Dean, USA TODAY
 1 day ago
Vote for your favorite style trends in our bracket Reviewed / Tara Jacoby

Style trends come in cycles, but not all of them have staying power.

Knowing which trends will hold strong and which will flame out is more art than science. Skinny jeans held on for more than a decade, while trucker hats, though still loved by some, quickly fell off. It’s the mix of careful analysis and unpredictability that make for some true March madness. Sure, you’ve watched these styles rise and fall, but the potential for chaos is always there

We’ll also enter you to win a prize. After the dust clears and the trendiest trend emerges, we’ll randomly pick 10 winners to receive an illustration of you or your pet wearing the trend item of your choice, drawn by someone on our staff. (Note: that someone will not be a professional artist, but that’s part of the fun.) One grand prize winner will get to pick an item for us to smash on social.

Happy voting!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trend Madness: What are we wearing to the big dance?

