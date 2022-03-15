ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

After historic MVP season, what will Angels' Shohei Ohtani do for an encore? 'There's room for improvement'

By Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

TEMPE, Ariz. — You know times have changed when Mike Trout is no longer the Los Angeles Angels’ biggest spring-training attraction.

That’s life when you happen to be on the same team with Shohei Ohtani.

There were about 55 credentialed TV crews and reporters on hand Tuesday to listen to Ohtani in his first press conference since winning the MVP award in November.

He set the bar to unimaginable levels, and now inquiring folks want to know what he could possibly do for an encore.

“I feel like I can’t be doing the same thing as last year, and have the same stats as last year,’’ Ohtani said through his interpreter. “I need to get better and keep on improving.  ...

“Skills-wise, there’s room for improvement. Physically, I already feel stronger than last year, so that’s a good start.’’

MLB 2022: Padres going all in to move on from last season's collapse

METS: Big-spending NYM know the stakes in 2022

This is coming from a guy who produced the greatest two-way season in baseball history. He hit 46 home runs, produced 80 extra-base hits and stole 26 bases as a hitter. He went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130⅓ innings as a pitcher.

He actually hit as many homers as the number of earned runs he allowed.

No one in baseball history, not even Babe Ruth, had the kind of two-way season as Ohtani.

Ohtani, who had hundreds of fans screaming his name when he left the clubhouse Tuesday, became an international sensation and perhaps the face of baseball .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MECAu_0eg8Nbw400
Shohei Ohtani during a workout in Tempe. Rick Scuteri, USA TODAY Sports

Really, the only person not completely blown away by his two-way performance is Ohtani, himself.

“Nothing is really going to change personally from just having one good year,’’ Ohtani said. “I feel like the key is to consistently have success for the long haul …

“I try looking at the long run, a five-to-10-year-span. I want to keep doing what I’ve been doing and trying to improve.’’

Ohtani, who took batting practice on the field Monday and threw 24 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, says he feels as healthy as he has since signing with the Angels. Ohtani, 6-foot-4, weighs about the same at 225 pounds, but says he’s stronger. He believes there’s no reason he can’t stay healthy all year, just as he did last year.

And as long as he stays healthy, well, someone will be paying him a whole lot of money.

Ohtani is scheduled to earn $5.5 million this year and is eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.

So the Angels can pay him now, or later.

Ohtani, 27, says he won’t worry about it. That’s why he has his agent, Nez Balelo.

“I just want to focus on the season,’’ he said. “Whether they approach me about it or not during the season, I will leave that to my agent.’’

Ohtani, who has been in the Phoenix area for most of the past month, says he’ll be ready to start on Opening Day. He’s not lobbying for the start, and certainly is not in charge of the decision, but would consider it an honor, making his first Opening Day start in his major league career.

The opener is April 7 against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium.

You can be assured, as long as Ohtani is healthy, he’ll be on the mound.

It’s Sho-Time: The Sequel.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After historic MVP season, what will Angels' Shohei Ohtani do for an encore? 'There's room for improvement'

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Angels manager clarifies surprising Mike Trout rumor

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon is setting the record straight after creating a bit of a snowstorm about Mike Trout’s status for 2022. Over the weekend, Maddon sparked some rumors about the three-time MVP Trout potentially moving from center field to a corner spot following the calf strain that cost him most of last season.
MLB
Lancaster Online

Dodgers begin spring training as Freddie Freeman speculation continues to swirl

PHOENIX — Usually, Major League Baseball's offseason hot stove plays out behind the scenes, with executives operating in the shadows and news leaking out slowly on social media. On Monday, however, free-agent speculation took center stage at Camelback Ranch during the Dodgers' first official workout of spring training. Just...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Angel Stadium#The Los Angeles Angels#Padres#Mets#Nym#Era
KTVZ

Angels RHP Canning has setback, won’t be ready for opener

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Griffin Canning won’t be ready for opening day after a setback in his recovery from a back injury. The setback occurred a few weeks ago. The Orange County native and UCLA product was expected to be a strong candidate for the sixth spot in the Angels’ rotation this spring. Canning will begin playing catch next week, but he won’t throw off a mound for four weeks. Canning went 5-4 with a 5.60 ERA last season before getting sent to the minors in early July. Soon afterward, the 2020 Gold Glove winner was declared out for the season with a stress fracture in his lower back.
MLB
Santa Clarita Radio

Five New Faces To Join Dodgers’ 2022 Broadcast Team

Familiar sportscasters Jessica Mendoza and José Mota slated to join the Dodger booth along with former players Adrián González, Eric Karros and Dontrelle Willis. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday the addition of five new broadcasters that are expected to serve various roles on the 2022 Spectrum SportsNet L.A. broadcast and studio teams, the AM 570 L.A. Sports radio broadcast and the Spanish broadcast on KTNQ 1020 AM.
MLB
iheart.com

Manny Machado "Excited For What Bob Melvin's Going To Bring The Ballclub"

What do the Padres need to do to avoid the 2021 collapse? Manny Machado weighed in on the 2022 Padres, the impact of Bob Melvin, his message to Fernando Tatis Jr., the DH coming full time to the National League, how he spent his offseason and what he needs to do to help fill the void of their all star shortstop.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

GM Minasian says he's not done improving Angels' roster

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian met with the media for the first time since the lockout on Wednesday and indicated that he’s still trying to improve the roster before Opening Day on April 7. The Angels, though, have only made one move since the lockout ended...
MLB
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

413K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy