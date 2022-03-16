ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Shooters Employee Accused Of Killing Worker At The Fort Lauderdale Restaurant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who was transported to a local hospital following a shooting at the Shooters Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday afternoon has died, according to police.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of NE 32nd Avenue, where they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Just after 4p.m. Tuesday, police say an ex-employee showed up to the restaurant and got into an argument with a current employee, and then shot him.

The victim who died had been rushed to Broward Health.

“It’s my understanding that the victim, who is also an adult male, suspect is an adult male as well, he was working his shift he had just begun. The ex-employee came to the business where he got into the altercation. I don’t have the details on what the altercation was about,” explained Det. Ali Adamson with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The restaurant confirmed the shooter was an ex-employee, writing in a statement, “This was a situation between a former employee and a current employee. We are fully cooperating with authorities.”

Police have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Angel Candelaria.

He was taken into custody at 2400 E Commercial Boulevard and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

“Luckily, in this situation we were able to swiftly take him into custody and there’s no longer any threat to the community,” says Adamson.

