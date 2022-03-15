ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

First Responder Appreciation: Chris Walters, Wilmot Fire Department

By David Sorensen
 1 day ago

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ( WETM ) – Each week WETM recognizes first responders from around our area who work hard every day to keep us safe and healthy. This week we would like to thank a man that loves helping people in their time of need. This week our nominee comes from Bradford County.

Chris Walters has been a volunteer firefighter for 13 years. He is a member of the Wilmot Fire Department and has always put people first without expecting anything in return. You can frequently find him doing fundraising or sharing his knowledge with the younger generation.

Chris is a true hero and welcomes everyone that joins the fire department and takes them under his belt and shares knowledge with them. I feel he deserves to be recognized.

Nomination comment

Thank you for your service and dedication to our community!

