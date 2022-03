SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fort Concho Elementary was in for a big surprise Thursday from No Limits Monster Trucks. Students and staff gathered to hear all about what goes on when it comes to changing tires and filling up their trucks with fuel for a big show. While getting an exclusive look at these 12,000 pound trucks, these kids also learned the importance of safety while having fun.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO