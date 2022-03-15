ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Local manufacturers discuss ways to battle 2022 challenges

By John Kosich
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwgQ6_0eg8LCzb00

New inflation numbers out Tuesday showed the Producer Price Index up 10% over February of last year. Seeing that firsthand are Northeast Ohio manufacturers who are dealing with rising costs, supply chain issues and ongoing workforce shortages. That's what brought a group of them together for a meeting with Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague.

"It's the perfect storm that is happening. You have inflation that's running wild to a level that you haven't seen basically in my lifetime," said Colin Cutts, whose family owns G&T Manufacturing in Mentor. "Whether it's the situation in Ukraine, it's the situation in the supply chain do to COVID-19, it's the situation of the workforce because of the shutdown from COVID-19."

Workforce though, he said, is the number one issue.

"We've run into a big influx of you'll hire somebody in and for the first couple of days they seem to be interested, and then all of a sudden they'll get a paycheck and they'll disappear and then you can't get a hold of them," Cutts said.

The demand for their products has the company eyeing expansion but there's the issue of finding the workers to fill the jobs plus the cost of building to expand just skyrocketed.

"The cost of construction has gone up astronomically in the past year. We were looking at a building that was about $1.5 to 2 million and that has now expanded out to a $4.5-$5 million project at this point in time," he said. "It's a requirement for our business to expand which is also another workforce problem because we're going to need the labor to expand to support the building so we're kind of running into roadblocks all of the way along this path that we're going on right now."

Tuesday's meeting was at Cleveland's Jergens, Inc. where demand for their products is also at an all-time high, creating the biggest backlog of orders they've seen in 80 years.

"But the problem is the supply chain is so broken we can't get computer chips to build our screw drivers, our next gen screwdriver's been slowed down out there, our steel prices are going through the roof," said Jergens President and CEO Jack Schron.

On some orders, he said that were facing a 52-week delay he said they're now telling customers it will be 102 weeks.

"The reality is that a lot of these small manufacturers are in a pressure cooker right now," said Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague. His hope on this day is that by talking it out and spitballing ideas they might find a way to ease some of that pressure.

"Look, that's what we put on the table. We said how can we help—we have a $20 billion balance sheet in the treasury. If you can think of ways that the state treasury can help in some way the manufacturing community," Sprague said. "We want to be there to help us much as we can."

What they want most, Cutts said, is something no one can give—assurances of smooth sailing ahead.

"No one can really give any certainty in the economy right now. So the economy's been kind of running wild and it's been great for the past two years but it's like everybody seems to be thinking the cliff's like coming and it seems like the world isn't exactly cooperating to give us that warm fuzzy feeling anymore that we're not going to go off the edge anymore," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Increase Collaboration to Overcome Supply Chain Challenges in Manufacturing

Supply chain disruption is easy for anyone to see, but the impact of the pandemic spreads far beyond toilet paper and household cleaner shortages. Since early 2020 and the emergence of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), issues like material and labor shortages coupled with increased demand have impacted nearly every industry. In a 2021 survey, the Institute of Supply Management reported that 56% of respondents cited shipment delays as their top COVID-19 concern, up from 16% in March 2020. Forty-three percent of respondents said their main concern was limited raw materials or supplies availability.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentor, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
Mentor, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Inc.com

Smart Ways to Attract Remote Employees During the Great Resignation

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, being a fully distributed company created a unique advantage over other employers. For years, the lure of a fully remote job helped my company attract top talent. Then, at the start of the pandemic, our decade of experience with remote work once again put us ahead of our competitors. We were happily flooded with the best resumes the industry could provide. But now, even the most practiced remote companies are finding that amid the Great Resignation they need to do more to stand out and attract the best of the best.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
TheAtlantaVoice

Talley and Twine: The Largest Black-Owned Watch Company

Randy Williams, co-founder and president of Talley and Twine, has always been a collector of watches. He worked in sales, marketing and education before going on to create the largest Black-owned luxury watch company. According to Talley and Twine’s website, the company was created after realizing that “most watch companies just emulated the most popular […] The post Talley and Twine: The Largest Black-Owned Watch Company appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Sprague
Land Line Media

Supply Chain Task Force launches program to improve information flow

The White House Supply Chain Task Force is launching an information-sharing initiative aimed at expediting the movement of goods and lowering costs for consumers. Freight Logistics Optimization Works, or FLOW, will create an information exchange between parts of the supply chain, the White House said in a news release on Tuesday, March 15. The initiative will involve 18 initial participants across the supply chain representing trucking, logistics and ports.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Cannabis Global's Marijuana Products To Reach California Via Joint Venture With Caliwanna Brands

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCPK:CBGL) announced the signing of a definitive agreement between the company and the owners of Caliwanna brands for comprehensive marketing and sales integration and acquisition of the Caliwanna cannabis brands. Under the terms of the agreement, the highly experienced Caliwanna marketing team will immediately launch three of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G T Manufacturing
freightwaves.com

3PL recap: How Cargo Chief’s technology platform helps brokers find freight

This fireside chat is from the FreightWaves 3PL Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How to interpret new recurring revenue opportunities. DETAILS: Chris Arredondo is the co-founder and vice president of customer success at California-based Cargo Chief. He spoke with Travis Rhyan, chief product officer at FreightWaves, about how 3PLs and freight brokerages can use Cargo Chief’s technology platform to create new recurring revenue opportunities, on Wednesday at the FreightWaves 3PL Summit.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
WLFI.com

Local Democrats discuss job creations for Greater Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local area Democrats were on the move today talking about job creation in the Greater Lafayette area. Much of the discussion revolved around the bi-partisan infrastructure bill. Job creation for road and bridge repair and teacher's salaries were all mentioned. One are of discussion...
LAFAYETTE, IN
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy