Lewisburg, PA

Investigation underway into central Pa. couple found dead in home

By John Beauge
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 1 day ago
LEWISBURG – The deaths of a Union County couple are under investigation but state police say there is no danger to the public. Coroner Dominic...

Suspect identified in Pa. shooting that killed 2 teenagers

Easton police have a suspect in Monday’s double homicide and served a search warrant Thursday morning in the first block of North Ninth Street to collect evidence of the crime. Court paperwork in the case is sealed, but the suspect’s name is Altajier Kyell Robinson, 20, of Easton, Northampton...
4 hurt in school bus crash on N.J. highway, police say

Two children were treated for minor injuries and two teenagers were sent to hospitals Wednesday when a school bus collided with a car in Sussex County, N.J., authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Route 94 in Sparta when a Byram Township School District bus collided with a Toyota Matrix driven by an 18-year-old woman from Hamburg, according to Lt. John Lamon, spokesman for the Sparta Police Department.
Someone swipes iconic M&M character from outside a candy shop: video

A yellow M&M character, which was displayed on the sidewalk outside a candy shop in Hackettstown, N.J., was stolen early Saturday morning, town police report. A man walking east in the 200 block of Main Street grabbed the character about 1 a.m. from in front of Tracey’s Candy Shoppe and walked off, police said. On Wednesday, police provided video of the incident in hopes of identifying the man.
Southbound lanes of I-81 closed in Cumberland County

Update: Southbound lanes were reopened at 6:17 p.m., but residual delays were expected. A crash in Cumberland County is affecting multiple roads in Middlesex Township, according to PennDOT. The crash, reported just before 4 p.m., is on Interstate 81 between Exit 52: Route 11/To I-76 Turnpike - Middlesex and one...
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

