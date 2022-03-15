Investigation underway into central Pa. couple found dead in home

Two children were treated for minor injuries and two teenagers were sent to hospitals Wednesday when a school bus collided with a car in Sussex County, N.J., authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Route 94 in Sparta when a Byram Township School District bus collided with a Toyota Matrix driven by an 18-year-old woman from Hamburg, according to Lt. John Lamon, spokesman for the Sparta Police Department.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO