Stockton, CA

Suspect Still At Large After Attempted Bank Robbery In Stockton

By Velena Jones
 5 days ago

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A manhunt remains ongoing for a man accused of trying to rob a bank and firing a gun in Stockton on Tuesday.

The scene was at the Bank of America at 407 N. Wilson Way. Police said the suspect entered the bank, which had several people inside, and started shooting into the ceiling. He soon left and did not get away with any money.

The suspect was only described as a Hispanic male wearing dark clothing. Police said they are looking into whether there was a second suspect involved.

Stockton police said a suspicious device was found outside of a bank following the attempted robbery, but it was determined to not be a danger to the public.

“I heard a loud pop, I thought a tire blew up or something like that. It was really loud,” explained Lucky Singh.

Singh manages 209 Motors across the street and was helping customers when he heard shots coming from Bank of America.

“It was really scary,” he said. “My customers said ‘Can you make it fast, so we can leave?’ ”

Stockton police say a man walked into the bank filled with customers and employees with a gun.

“I was going to go in there myself to cash a check. Good thing I didn’t,” Leo Garcia said. “That was actually the reason why I was out there.”

The attempted armed robbery is the most violent the city has seen since 2014 when a Bank of the West was robbed, according to Stockton police. That robbery turned deadly after Misty Holt-Singh, along with two employees, were taken hostage in a getaway car. Misty was killed along with two of the robbers after police opened fire on the car.

“This was a very brazen crime that occurred here during daytime hours here on Wilson Way. This is a very busy street: a lot of vehicle traffic, a lot of people walking around. We are just fortunate that nobody got hurt,” explained Stockton police spokesperson Ofc. Joe Silva. “Anytime you have a suspect firing gunshots, the potential for deadly violence is right there and that’s why we are very lucky that no one inside that bank got struck by a bullet.”

It is unclear what that device was at this time.

There have been no reported injuries and police said all people and employees inside the bank were safe.

