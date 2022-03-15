ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Federal Reserve decisions impact MI's car & mortgage industries

By Kim Russell
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbCKa_0eg8L1Mr00

The Federal Reserve is meeting this week and is expected to increase interest rates.

As officials discuss economics, it is not all bad news. The Federal Reserve’s first job is to help maximize employment. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a relatively low 3.8 % unemployment in February.

The Federal Reserve’s other goal of stable prices is the problem everyone WXYZ spoke to at Kerby’s Coney Island in Southfield has noticed.

“Prices are inching up,” said Anthony Torres.

“Everything from groceries to gas, is costing more,” said Sally Thomas.

“Toilet paper is through the roof. I even went out and bought a bidet,” said Renee Major.

During the meetings underway,  Federal Reserve officials will share where they think interest rates should be to slow inflation and will create a dot plot.  We decided to crowdsource our own with the people we interviewed. They all think interest rates need to increase.

The Federal Reserve has suggested rates will go up about .25 percent in March. It has the potential to impact two industries that employ tens of thousands in metro Detroit by changing the cost of car loans and mortgages.

“We’re proud to be here. We’re in Pontiac Michigan. We have over two million square feet of space here,” said Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, which employs almost 9,000 people in Michigan.

Ishbia says mortgage rates already changed based on expectations of what the Fed will do.

“Refinancing just to lower your payment, I won’t say it is dead, but it is dying slowly right now. Cash-out refinancing is still hot. And purchasing is still game,” said Ishbia.

If you are looking to buy in the near future, what the Federal Reserve announces Wednesday afternoon after its meetings could lead to a window of opportunity.

“Just because the Fed is raising rates, it doesn’t mean it is going to go up or the next day. There is a good chance rates actually go down tomorrow,” said Ishbia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Fed chair: Interest rates going up

WASHINGTON (AP) – Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that he supports a traditional quarter-point increase in the Federal Reserve’s benchmark short-term interest rate when the Fed meets later this month, rather than a larger increase that some of its policymakers have proposed. But Powell did open the door...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Southfield, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Southfield, MI
Business
City
Southfield, MI
Local
Michigan Government
OCRegister

Mortgage rates up as Fed readies its inflation fight

Mortgage rates rose this week as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise its main borrowing rate to battle unnerving inflation hikes. The average rate on a 30-year loan hit 3.85%, up from 3.76% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the long-term rate was 3.05%. The...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sally Thomas
Macomb Daily

How will Michigan drivers receive their $400 refund checks?

Michiganders who own or lease insured vehicles are starting to receive $400 refunds as a result of a state surplus. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association has initiated the transfer of $3 billion in surplus funds to Michigan drivers, with some already starting to receive their $400 per insured vehicle refunds in the mail or via direct deposit.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Loans#Interest Rates#Mi#The Federal Reserve#Toilet#Pontiac#United Wholesale Mortgage
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
CNBC

Mortgage demand falls as interest rates surge to multiyear highs

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 4.27% from 4.09% for loans with a 20% down payment. Applications to refinance a home loan, which are most sensitive to weekly rate moves, fell 3% for the week, seasonally adjusted, and...
BUSINESS
Fortune

What the Fed’s first interest rate hike in 4 years means for the market—and a potential recession

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday as it grapples with rising consumer prices, and many Wall Street analysts are predicting it won’t be the last rate hike in 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
Reuters

How the Fed's rate hikes could affect U.S. consumers

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates on Wednesday by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled that it plans to lift them further in the coming months to battle high inflation, a shift that will likely be felt by most households. Higher interest rates can raise...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. money markets bet on higher, earlier terminal fed funds rate

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - A key money market indicator is now pricing U.S. interest rates peaking at a higher level than previously forecast, as traders bet that the Federal Reserve will prioritise stamping out inflation over fretting about risks to economic growth. As war in Ukraine sparks renewed commodity...
BUSINESS
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy