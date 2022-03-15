ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bella Hadid says she ate 3 raspberries and a celery stick for lunch while struggling with anorexia in high school

By Callie Ahlgrim
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzRNo_0eg8KvRz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DukTK_0eg8KvRz00
Bella Hadid poses backstage at the Max Mara fashion show on February 24, 2022.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

  • Bella Hadid got candid about her experiences with disordered eating in a new cover story for Vogue.
  • She developed anorexia in high school, partially due to an Adderall prescription and calorie-counting app.
  • "I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life," she said.

Bella Hadid revealed that she struggled with anorexia as a teenager in a new cover story for Vogue .

The 25-year-old supermodel said her eating disorder was partially triggered by Adderall , prescribed by a psychiatrist who thought she was living with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) when she displayed symptoms of anxiety and depression .

One of Adderall's side-effects is a decreased appetite, which can disrupt proper growth and development in children.

Hadid also said a calorie-counting app encouraged her disordered eating habits , comparing it to "the devil."

"I'd pack my little lunch with my three raspberries, my celery stick. I was just trying, I realize now, to feel in control of myself when I felt so out of control of everything else," she told Vogue.

Hadid said she has a healthy relationship with food today, although she still struggles with low self-esteem and symptoms of body dysmorphia .

"I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life," she said.

Elsewhere in the cover story, Hadid opened up about the fashion industry's impact on her mental health, especially after intense burnout last September led her to cancel commitments and retreat to her family's farm in Pennsylvania.

"When you are forced to be perfect every day, in every picture, you start to look at yourself and need to see perfection at all times, and it's just not possible," she said. "That month off was really helpful for me."

Shortly after that break, Hadid told Marie Claire that "growing up in a business of beauty... created a lot of insecurities," referencing in particular "how Victoria's Secret used to make me feel."

Hadid walked in the Victoria's Secret fashion show for three years from 2016 to 2018. At the time, she was often criticized online for being "too skinny" and promoting an unhealthy body image.

"If they had asked me a couple of years ago to do Victoria's Secret again, I wouldn't have been strong enough to stand in my power and do it. Because I was very insecure in general," she told Marie Claire. "But I've really learned that beauty for me is about that confidence within. And being able to work on your mental health. Being able to work on your internal health."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 91

Crystal Mullinax
1d ago

This is all her mothers fault telling her to watch what you eat all the time or you can't have that, don't eat that.

Reply(2)
25
Linda Green
14h ago

Well, we've seen how focused they all are on limiting what they eat eg) Yolanda to her daughters telling them they shouldn't eat more than a bite of cake. #super models

Reply
7
Carla
21h ago

But she's a model and let's people look at her all the time and take pics of her even though she had self esteem issues? I doubt it. more attention seeking.

Reply(3)
15
Related
The Independent

Bella Hadid says she regrets nose job she got at 14: ‘I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors’

Bella Hadid has reflected on her nose job, with the supermodel revealing that she regrets undergoing the plastic surgery more than 10 years ago when she was 14.Hadid, 25, revealed that she got a nose job at the age of 14 during an interview with Vogue, where she explained that she now regrets the procedure as she believes she would have “grown into it”.“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she said. “I think I would have grown into it.” Hadid then detailed some of the other plastic surgery rumours she’s faced, including being accused of going...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'There are children starving...' Kris Jenner is blasted for flaunting $20,000 DISH ROOM - complete with $640 Gucci teapot and $550 Hermès tableware - as Instagram users snap that she should 'put food on those plates and feed Skid Row'

Kris Jenner has come under fire for flaunting her lavish $20,000 dish room - complete with a $640 Gucci teapot and a $550 Hermès tableware - while 'children are starving' and 'people are dying.'. The businesswoman and matriarch of the well-known Kardashian family, 66, gave fans a glimpse of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
shefinds

Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!

From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About The Horrible Things People Said After She Walked The Red Carpet In A Sheer Dress

It’s no secret that the Internet can be a pretty brutal place. Trolls, in fact, have led myriad celebrities to back off or even leave social media in the past, and those who have stuck around on platforms have had to develop thick skin. This is true of Big Little Lies and The Batman's new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, as well, as she recently spoke out about the Internet’s criticism of a sheer dress she wore to the MET Gala and her own response to mean-spirited opinions that were bandied about online.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Rocks Flared Jeans & Converse Sneakers While Out In NYC – Photo

Suri Cruise may be young but she has style as she rocked a green puffy jacket and matching mask along with her flared jeans and Converse sneakers. Suri Cruise, 15, is growing up fast and looking more like her mom Katie Holmes each day! Suri looked adorable in a green puffy jacket and flared jeans. She completed her outfit with a pair of blue Converse sneakers and an olive face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. At a quick glance, one could definitely mistake her for her mom as her long light brown hair flowed as she walked.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Stylists Agree: This Is The Best Haircut For Women With Thin Hair

Finding the right cut for your hair texture is one of the best ways to enhance your look and flatter your features. While thicker strands often do well with layered looks to help utilize the texture, it can oftentimes be more difficult to determine the perfect cut for locks that fall on the thinner side. It’s tempting to simply follow the trends when it comes to getting a new haircut, but tailoring your trim to your specific needs with the help of your stylist will allow you the best chance at loving your look even outside of how they styled it at the salon.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Kate Middleton’s Red Blazer For Her Denmark Appearance Is Probably Too Low-Cut For The Royals—But We Think She Looks Incredible!

Kate Middleton just stunned in a surprisingly affordable (under $100) fiery red blazer from Zara at a visit to the University of Copenhagen in Denmark’s capital city. Her trip marked her first well-dressed, overseas tour of the country since 2017. The ever-so-stylish Duchess of Cambridge, 40, donned a frilly, white top underneath her low-cut, double-breasted blazer that hugged her curves and highlighted her super-slim waistline.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anorexia#Celery#Mental Health#High School#Vogue#Adderall
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Flattering Hair Color Every Woman Over Over 40 Should Try

A fresh color on your hair can make a world of difference. Just like a haircut impacts your face shape, the color can amplify your look too. But, the wrong color can conversely have just as much of an effect. Knowing which hair color is right for you can be overwhelming—besides that, committing to a hair color can require extra time in the salon chair, and more money invested in touch ups.
HAIR CARE
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Shock: Ad Astra Actor Flew To Hawaii To Be With Jennifer Aniston? Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband Allegedly Knew Friends Star Was Lonely

Brad Pitt allegedly surprised Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still being linked to each other even if they’ve been divorced for years. In fact, their loyal fans are still hoping for the exes to get back together even though they now lead separate lives. So, when Aniston celebrated her 53rd birthday this month, it was not surprising for her fans to wish that she spent her special day with Pitt.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Jennifer Garner Rocks All Leather and Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots on Throwback Magazine Cover

With red carpet appearances and paparazzi-shot outings still limited due to the pandemic, celebrities have been filing our need for star studded content by revisiting some of their favorite career highs (and lows) in throwback Instagram posts. While Jennifer Garner—queen of the wonderfully weird social media video—usually sticks to old-school photos of her childhood and her look-alike sisters, this week she decided instead to celebrate the 20th anniversary of an old magazine cover. And, whoa baby, is it fire.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flaunts Fit Physique With Morning Workout Routine As Ex Ben Affleck Works On Bettering His Health For Jennifer Lopez

The Alias actress, 49, appeared to be going hard during her morning workout on Wednesday, March 2, as she shared a glimpse of her fitness routine with her Instagram followers. She flaunted her toned body in the sweaty clip featuring Garner and her trainer practicing synchronized box jumping, which she dubbed the "Move of the day" in the caption.
FITNESS
People

Blake Lively Just Wore the Prettiest Rainbow Dress on the Red Carpet

Well, Blake Likely just took our breath away. The actress stepped out in New York City at the premiere of The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds wearing the most magical rainbow gown by Atelier Versace, complete with a plunging neckline and a flowy, coral-colored cape. One glance at this whimsical masterpiece, and we'd say that Lively is looking every bit the stylish superhero that she is.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez just shared a dramatic before and after transformation

Selena Gomez just underwent a dramatic transformation and it’s giving us major Mia Thermopolis vibes. If you’ve not opened Instagram in the past 24 hours, you’d be none the wiser to the incredible looks from the 2022 SAG Awards. But, if you’re anything like me, you’ve been non-stop refreshing your feed and double-tapping to your heart's content.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

331K+
Followers
24K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy