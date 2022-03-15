ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho hospital locks down amid far-right call for protest

By Associated Press
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJG8D_0eg8KZE700

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A major Boise hospital has gone on lockdown after far-right activist Ammon Bundy urged supporters to go the facility to protest of a child protection case involving a family friend.

St. Luke’s Health System put the Boise Medical Center on lockdown Tuesday afternoon and began diverting incoming patients around 1:30 p.m.

Bundy released videos earlier in the day warning that if an acquaintance’s young child was not returned to the family after a hearing Tuesday afternoon, organizations he called patriot groups would take action.

Bundy then asked people to swarm the hospital, saying child protection workers were poised to move the baby from the hospital to a foster home.

The post Idaho hospital locks down amid far-right call for protest appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 6

Debbie Clark Phelps
1d ago

He is crazy! And he’s running for governor? What has happened to this state?

Reply(1)
8
Matt Wiederhold
1d ago

how is it "far right" when he is registered I'm the race for governor as an independent? as someone who leans right I don't claim him.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

COVID-19 press conference

The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. (MT) Tuesday. The post COVID-19 press conference appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
City
Boise, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ammon Bundy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Protest#Ap#The Boise Medical Center#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, Hagerman students earn top honors at Eastern Idaho science fair

Student projects from Hillcrest High School in Ammon and Hagerman High School in Hagerman earned Best in Fair at the 2022 Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair, and one from American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls garnered Fair Runner Up. The post Idaho Falls, Hagerman students earn top honors at Eastern Idaho science fair appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Modern history makes its way to Ammon Idaho

After a long process a piece from a steel beam, from the World Trade Center has made its way to Ammon Idaho. The piece of steel has now made the Ammon Branch of the Bonneville Fire District, the second department in Bonneville County, to have a piece of steel from the Twin Towers. The post Modern history makes its way to Ammon Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
AMMON, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy