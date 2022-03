The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-10) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-13) Wednesday night with the winner advancing as a No. 11 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Championship Tournament. The contest at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. is slated to tip off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Notre Dame vs. Rutgersodds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO