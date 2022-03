BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU (14-3) held on to beat the Tulane Green Wave (10-7) 7-5 in their first meeting since 2018 on Tuesday, March 15 from Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers got into a bit of trouble in the top of the eighth inning leading 6-4 and with runners on first and third, a wild pitch would score Luis Aviles from third to make it 6-5. Then another wild pitch would advance the runner to third with one out, but Baumgardt would fly out to right field and Giovanni DiGiacomo would throw the runner out at home to end the inning.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO