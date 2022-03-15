UCHealth donating medical supplies to Ukraine

There is help on the way coming from Southern Colorado to Ukraine.

UCHealth is donating medical supplies to support urgent needs in the country, as it continues to be under attack.

On Tuesday, supplies were handed off to the Denver-based non-profit, Project C.U.R.E.

UCHealth says they were able to donate personal protective equipment like surgical gowns, masks, sanitizing supplies, and surgical prep trays.

In total, UCHealth in Colorado Springs has donated 17 palettes of supplies. It was so much that Project C.U.R.E. had to make more than one trip to get it all.

Project C.U.R.E. leaders plan on airlifting supplies to Poland, where they can then get them across the border into Ukraine. Crews say other borders are currently being blocked, which makes Poland the best route.

The non-profit says they want to get this done as soon as possible since hospitals have been bombed. Recently a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine was bombed and a wounded pregnant woman died along with her baby. There have also been reports that patients at one hospital were taken hostage.

Project Cure says a lot of their supplies will go to field-type clinics.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.