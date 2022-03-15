ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Pinterest Elevates Program to Uplift Business Owners for Women’s History Month

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47oMVD_0eg8HxBE00

Image-sharing social media platform Pinterest is marking Women's History Month through its Pinterest Elevates program, designed to help grow 10 underrepresented businesses with monetary and strategic support. Alise Marshall, senior global lead for public affairs at Pinterest, joined Cheddar News to explain how the program is helping to uplift women and women of color with businesses of their own. “This was in response to issues that we saw happening in the community, and ways that we thought that we were uniquely positioned to respond," she said.

Cheddar News

Russia Defaulting On Its Debt Is "Imminent"

As Western sanctions weigh on Russia's economy, the country is at the risk of defaulting on its debt. Fitch ratings agency has downgraded Russia's debt for the second time in a week, warning a "sovereign default is imminent." Jesse Wheeler, Economic Analyst at Morning Consult, explains what that means, and how it could have ripple effects across the global economy.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

How the Fed Interest Rate Hikes Will Impact Consumers

As the Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day meeting, analysts expect that a rate hike to help curb rising inflation will finally be announced. Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at Bankrate, joined Cheddar News to explain what this could mean for your wallet. "This is the beginning. This is not a one-and-done. This is the start of a series of interest rate hikes that we're going to see over the course of the next year or two, and there's a cumulative effect here as it pertains to the pocketbook," he said.
BUSINESS
WJLA

Women's History Month at The Smithsonian

Washington ABC7 — The Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building is celebrating Women's History Month in a big way. Rachel Goslins Dir of The Smithsonian's Arts and Industries Building shared how the sculptures will dominate their space.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Verge

Facebook shuts down its attempt to remake original Facebook inside Facebook

Less than two years after its launch, Facebook is shutting down Campus, a section of its app designed for college students, the latest blow to the company’s efforts to retain younger users. Campus users could access a special news feed and join groups, events, and chat rooms focused on college life. It also included a directory where users could find and friend other students on the app.
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Sharply Higher On Eve of Fed Decision

Nancy Daoud, a private wealth adviser for Ameriprise Financial, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where she discusses what led to a sharp spike on Wall Street during Tuesday's session and what she will be watching for most closely when the Fed announces it latest policy decision on Wednesday.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Explainer: What Federal Reserve Rate Hikes Actually Do

If you've been following the stock market at all these past few months, you've likely heard about the "rate hikes" being cooked up over at the Federal Reserve. It's a short, technical-sounding phrase, but when it comes from the mouth of a Federal Reserve chair, it can move markets and strike fear or relief into the hearts of investors.
BUSINESS
Brown on Cleveland

Women's History Month: Business Owner, Dr. Lisa McGuthry Breaking Barriers While Taking Care of Our Community

Dr. Lisa McGuthry Business Owner Our Favorite Things BoutiqueCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - March is Women's History Month. "Officially created by Congress in 1987, Women's History Month is the time of the years when we recognize the contributions of women. During March, collectively, we are reminded of the many sacrifices women made to help the United States of America become a more inclusive place to live.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cheddar News

Lockdowns in China Threaten Fragile Supply Chain

With a zero-covid policy in China, country officials are imposing lockdowns in the region in an attempt to control the spread. With China being home to about one-third of global manufacturing, these lockdowns are wreaking havoc on the already fragile supply chain, causing disruption to production of phones and cars alike. Suketu Gandhi, Supply Chain Partner at Kearney joined Cheddar's Azia Celestino to discuss.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Ford Plans to Expand Electric Vehicle Sales to Europe Despite Chip Constraints

Ford has released its plans to grow its electric vehicle business to Europe — despite a potential lack of full features due to the ongoing chip shortage. Dan Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush, joined Cheddar News to talk about the challenges facing the automaker. "I mean for them, it's really a Catch-22 because they can't lose out on demand," he said. "And they're having to make some tough decisions." He noted that Ford's stock is under pressure even as the electric vehicle play is the right long-term decision.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Fireside Sparks the Future of Entertainment With Interactive Content, Creative Ownership

The future of entertainment is interactive, according to the creators of the Fireside app. Mark Cuban and Falon Fatemi say that more and more, audience members will want to be part of the live content they are watching, and Fireside helps content creators do just that. They can create a live audience Q&A, facilitate a discussion, and more, all with the click of a button in the app. Creators also have full control of how they distribute and monetize each piece of content they create. Fatemi, CEO & Co-Founder of Fireside, joins Cheddar to discuss the app's interactive content features, what users and creators can get out of the app, plans for NFT and other virtual products, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Glint Pay CEO on Switching to Gold as Safe Haven Amid Ukraine Crisis

As the Russia-Ukraine war disrupts the global economy, sending markets on a roller coaster ride, gold remains hovering around $2,000 an ounce. Often seen as a safe haven in times of economic crisis, Jason Cozens, founder and CEO of gold-as-currency platform Glint Pay, joined Cheddar’s Opening Bell to discuss the latest gold rush, how the war is impacting prices, and how people can use Glint to trade in the precious metal. “You know the stock markets and cryptocurrencies are risky investments," he stated. "Whereas gold is just reliable money. It's no one else's liability if you own."
CURRENCIES
Cheddar News

Older Music Now Dominates Music Charts

Last year, CD sales grew for the first time since 2004, according to a new Recording Industry Association of America report. CDs were a leading format in the music industry in the 1990s when Spice Girls and TLC had us groovin'. If it feels like you've been hearing more golden oldies lately, you aren't alone. Classic music is having a serious moment, and it isn't likely to change any time soon. Baker Machado takes a closer look at what's driving this shift in the industry.
MUSIC
