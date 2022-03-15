Pinterest Elevates Program to Uplift Business Owners for Women’s History Month

The future of entertainment is interactive, according to the creators of the Fireside app. Mark Cuban and Falon Fatemi say that more and more, audience members will want to be part of the live content they are watching, and Fireside helps content creators do just that. They can create a live audience Q&A, facilitate a discussion, and more, all with the click of a button in the app. Creators also have full control of how they distribute and monetize each piece of content they create. Fatemi, CEO & Co-Founder of Fireside, joins Cheddar to discuss the app's interactive content features, what users and creators can get out of the app, plans for NFT and other virtual products, and more.

