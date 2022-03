Two teams riding on the hot goaltending are about to square off this Tuesday night down Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with the Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-9) going up against the hosts, Nashville Predators (34-21-4). For the Penguins, they are looking to gain more points to further strengthen their chances to make the playoffs and also score a win to kick off a three-game road trip. As for the Predators, a win definitely matters to them, as they continue to chase the Minnesota Wild for the No. 3 position in the Central Division. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Penguins-Predators prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO