Kansas City, MO

KCPS considers changing time of first bells

By Heidi Schmidt
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Public Schools is considering adjusting the time schools would begin, and is asking for parents to weigh in on the potential change.

Currently the district said it has schools starting at three different times throughout the district. Under the new plan, the district would shift to two times.

High schools, middle schools and some elementary schools would be in session from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The remaining elementary schools would be in school from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

According to the district’s information to parents , early learning and special programs would not be affected drastically by the change in the school day.

The district said it is considering the adjustment because of feedback its received from students, parents and staff.

Parents and guardians can share their thoughts with the district through an online exchange. Learn more and leave your opinion for the district to consider. The site will be open through early April.

