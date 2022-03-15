DL1961 Taps Elsa Hosk for Spring Denim Campaign

Click here to read the full article.

DL1961 introduced a new supermodel to its lineup of ambassadors. The vertically integrated denim brand tapped Swedish model and former Victoria’s Secret angel Elsa Hosk for its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign centered on lightweight denim and matching sets in an equally airy color palette.

Hosk joins the brand’s crew of A-list model and actress partners, including Irina Shayk , Jessica Alba, Emily Ratajkowski and fellow former Victoria’s Secret angel Candice Swanepoel, the latter of which recently helped the brand promote its first jeans made with recycled cotton fiber Recover .

“It’s undeniable why Elsa is a supermodel, a status reinforced the moment she steps in front of the camera,” said Sarah Ahmed, DL1961 co-founder and chief creative officer. “But that’s not the most striking thing about her. It is behind the scenes where Elsa’s beauty is truly revealed. She’s a team player, enthusiastic collaborator, and creative visionary [who] puts her whole, authentic self into everything she does.”

In a campaign shot by photographer Katie Mccurdy, Hosk models the new collection’s lightwash denim and white jeans available in a range of fits, from skinny to wide-leg, with unique details like front seaming, as well as split and cuffed hems. Tops and matching shackets and shorts sets come in an array of neutrals, with pops of baby pink, mauve and olive green. The Hannah jumpsuit is featured in a stonewash denim and khaki colorway.

The collection offers several trendy loose fits like the Isabel, a wide-leg pleated mid-rise jean and the Hepburn, a tapered cropped high-rise, barrel leg jean with a pleat at the hem and waist. Other items include the Emilie overall, a straight leg overall with cargo detailing, and the Emilie short, a high-rise, lightly distressed denim short with a four-inch inseam.

The collection is now available on the DL1961 website in sizes 23-34, with prices ranging from $69-$249.