RECALL: Cronobacter linked to baby formula

Multiple brands of infant formula recalled.

Multiple brand of powdered baby formula produced at Abbott Nutrition’s Strugi, MI facility are being recalled.

This is due to Cronobacter infections.

Formula recall

The following brand are affected by cases of Cronobacter infections.

Similac

Alimentum

ElCrare

Products are included in the recall if they have all three items below:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

In addition to products described above, Abbott Nutrition has recalled Similac PM 60/40 with a lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case). At this time, Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case) is the only type and lot of this specialty formula being recalled.

There have been 4 reported cases of cronobacter infection so far, including 4 hospitalizations and 2 deaths.

Recalls should be taken seriously and if you have purchased any of these products do not consume them.

Return them to the store of their purchased or discard them.

What is Cronobacter infection?

Cronobacter is a rare but serious illness.

When infants are infected with this illness it usually get into their blood stream.

Which can cause brain and spine swelling.

These are the first signs to look for

Fever

Crying

Low Energy

Poor Feeding

Seizures

This is a very serious infection and can leave life long issues in the brain.

Or in some cases even cause death.

If you or anyone you know have consumed these recalled items contact your doctor.