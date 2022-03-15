ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow now accepting summer camp registration

By Shereen Siewert
 1 day ago
Camp Glacier Hollow. Photo courtesy Stevens Point Area YMCA.

Registration is now open for Stevens Point Area YMCA’s Camp Glacier Hollow, serving youths from 7 to 17 years of age.

This year’s offering are: Resident Overnight Camps, Day Camps, Adventure Trips, Leaders in Training and Counselors in Training. Financial assistance is available, and applications are handled confidentially and discreetly. For youths ages 5-7, the Y offers Summer Vacation at the YMCA in Stevens Point.

Camp Glacier Hollow. Photo courtesy Stevens Point Area YMCA.

Y Camp is a place where youths learn about the environment, practice new skills, like archery, kayaking, and fishing, develop positive values, have fun and make friends. Older youths can be part of Leaders in Training or Counselors in Training to improve leadership and social skills and develop into successful, confident leaders.

More information is available at https://www.glacierhollow.com/ or by emailing Daniel Trader, camp and school age child care director at dtrader@spymca.org.

Camp Glacier Hollow is 14 miles east of Stevens Point on Lake Elaine in Amherst Junction. The site covers 93+ acres of woodland glacial ridges and hollows. A grass covered trail winds through the remaining undeveloped acres of woodland. Lake Elaine is a 15-acre lake that is 30 feet deep in the center with a gently sloping sand bottom swimming area. The Tomorrow River is within walking distance.

