The City of Reading will soon be observing its 275th anniversary. Established in 1748, the City was formed 28 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence. To celebrate the momentous occasion, a steering committee has been formed to highlight the city’s history and diversity. On Wednesday (the day of Reading’s 274th birthday) at the Santander Performing Arts Center, the committee invited a select group of local officials and community leaders to unveil their preliminary plans to celebrate the anniversary.

READING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO