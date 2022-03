Looking back at the 2018 NBA Draft, it was a historically deep class with multiple franchise-changing players entering the league. Deandre Ayton went No. 1 overall to the Phoenix Suns, and has turned into a key cog in their well-oiled machine of dominance. Luka Doncic and Trae Young were traded for one another, each improving the long-term hopes of the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks. Later in the lottery, Mikal Bridges and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turned into the biggest steals of the class. Even the Denver Nuggets’ dice roll of Michael Porter Jr. has shown some promise before his checkered injury history popped back up this season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO