Montgomery Co. plans to spend over $6 billion next year

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A new budget of $6.3 billion is on the table in Montgomery County.

Nearly $3 billion would benefit the county’s public school system. $40 million will go toward affordable housing. Another $18 million will fund the county’s green bank. The main focus is on investments and recovering from COVID-19.

County Executive Marc Elrich, says he was able to keep his promise of increasing police salaries and not raising property taxes.

“I think as a whole, this is a pretty fair and balanced budget, and it certainly moves us in a positive direction,” he stated.

The budget has a long process before a final number is passed. Public hearings and council work sessions are to be schedule in the coming weeks.

