Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Co. plans to spend over $6 billion next year

By Shennekia Grimshaw
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AuSk_0eg8CB0F00

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A new budget of $6.3 billion is on the table in Montgomery County.

Nearly $3 billion would benefit the county’s public school system. $40 million will go toward affordable housing. Another $18 million will fund the county’s green bank. The main focus is on investments and recovering from COVID-19.

New bill to eliminate double taxes for Montgomery Co. residents

County Executive Marc Elrich, says he was able to keep his promise of increasing police salaries and not raising property taxes.

“I think as a whole, this is a pretty fair and balanced budget, and it certainly moves us in a positive direction,” he stated.

The budget has a long process before a final number is passed. Public hearings and council work sessions are to be schedule in the coming weeks.

Comments / 1

WDVM 25

