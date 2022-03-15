GALLERY: WSU, Rutgers, Notre Dame practice ahead of First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The First Four is underway in Dayton Tuesday and teams are practicing ahead of their games in the basketball tournament.

Take a look at photos taken by 2 NEWS of teams from Wright State University, Rutgers University and University of Notre Dame preparing at the University of Dayton Arena.

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

(WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

Games kick off tonight with Texas Southern taken on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:40 p.m. followed by Wyoming taking on the Hoosiers from Indiana at 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday, the Wright State Raiders will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 6:40 p.m. and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will concluded the First Four when they face off against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame at 9:10 p.m.

All games will air on TruTv.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.