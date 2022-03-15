ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

GALLERY: WSU, Rutgers, Notre Dame practice ahead of First Four

By Schalischa Petit-De
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6Cyk_0eg8B9MF00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The First Four is underway in Dayton Tuesday and teams are practicing ahead of their games in the basketball tournament.

Take a look at photos taken by 2 NEWS of teams from Wright State University, Rutgers University and University of Notre Dame preparing at the University of Dayton Arena.

For everything First Four, WDTN has you covered
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10oFhn_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWmGI_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lABZP_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Igp5I_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KPuTI_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uoIt3_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xcd8B_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJVLp_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrWIk_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GObeb_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2b2m_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftKg8_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRvoY_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkfvQ_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZBsj_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QaBFL_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1fxi_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CERNN_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MChMy_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSXol_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2Nvn_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUA1X_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zVLs_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3meqmr_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXSJC_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpUUM_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qZce_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICvpd_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211ZAt_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVWne_0eg8B9MF00
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)

Games kick off tonight with Texas Southern taken on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:40 p.m. followed by Wyoming taking on the Hoosiers from Indiana at 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday, the Wright State Raiders will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 6:40 p.m. and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will concluded the First Four when they face off against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame at 9:10 p.m.

All games will air on TruTv.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WDTN

Centerville business gives kids confidence and safety

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Goldfish Swim School in Centerville is celebrating 6 years in the Miami Valley, and one of its co-owners is celebrating a major award as well! Amy Strozier is a powerhouse female leader who was just awarded the Franchisee of the Year award. Amy Strozier is a fish in water when it […]
DAYTON, OH
