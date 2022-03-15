Elections herald change in county

Whatever the outcome of the June 28 primary and the Nov. 8 general election, Crawford County government is going to look quite different when new officers are sworn in Dec. 1.

Eight incumbents, including six of the 10 Crawford County Board members, are not seeking re-election.

Those officials, all Republicans, are Fayrene Wright, county clerk; Twyla Bailey, treasurer; Mitchell Williams and Clint Williamson, county board District 1; David Fulling and Kip Randolph, District 2; Kevin Dart, District 3; and Don Goupil, District 5.

Republicans Rikki Callaway and Carrie Osborne both seek their party’s nomination for the treasurer position. Another Republican, Beckie Staley, is running for county clerk. Incumbent William Rutan is seeking another term as sheriff. He is also a Republican.

Running for county board in District 1 are Republican Denise Wells and Democrats Brian I. Sellers and Tiffany Titsworth.

Candidates in District 2 are Republicans Tim Bennett and Gary Woolverton and Democrat Amy L. Coonce.

District 3 candidates are Republicans William “Bill” Burke Jr., and Jonathon Goff and Democrat Jenny Beckley Coulter.

In District 4, candidates are Republicans Koert E. Bartman, Brittany Stone and Shane Robinson.

District 5 candidates are Republicans Kim Wade-Decker and Garry D. Wilson and Democrat Regina Pool.

Goff, Bartman, Robinson and Wilson are incumbents.

Also, candidates for precinct committeeman will be elected in the June primary.

GOP committeeman candidates include Dart, Licking’ Bartman, Prairie 2; Wells, Hutsonville 1; Callaway, LaMotte 2; Earl Deckard, Oblong 2; Douglas Slater, Oblong 3; James A. Runyon, Robinson 2; Penny Lycan-Gray, Robinson 3; David McKeighen, Robinson 4; Callaway, LaMotte 2; Rutan, Honey Creek 2; and Donald Wagoner, Montgomery.

Democrat committeemen candidates include Titsworth, Hutsonville 1; Buckley Coulter, Oblong 1; Coonce, Honey Creek 1; Don Daugherty, Robinson 1; Charles Wieland, Robinson 3; Lareese P. Olinger, Robinson 6; Brigetta Brannon, LaMotte 1; Lugene Bond, LaMotte 2; and Scott Mills in Southwest.

There are no GOP committeeman candidates in Oblong 1, Robinson 1, Robinson 5, Robinson 6, LaMotte 1, Honey Creek 1 or Southwest. No Democrats are running for the position in Licking, Prairie 1, Oblong 2, Oblong 3, Robinson 2, Robinson 4, Honey Creek 2 or Montgomery.

No one from either party is running in Prairie 2, Hutsonville 2, Robinson 5, Robinson 7, Robinson 8, Robinson 9 or Martin.

The primary was originally to be in March but was bumped back to allow state and local officials to finish redistricting work.