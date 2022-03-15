ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Too young for social media? Bill would require parental consent until 16

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Some Connecticut state lawmakers want to make it harder for children to create social media accounts.

The legislature's Children's Committee advanced a bill Tuesday afternoon requiring parental consent for kids under 16. Parents who object could ask a social media platform to remove their kids' page. The app would have 10 days to comply. Currently, federal law sets the sign-up age at 13 years old.

Supporters say parents need more control over their kids' online exposure.

"Thirty-two percent of girls who previously felt bad about their body felt worse after using Instagram. That's outrageous," said state Rep. Tom O'Dea (R-New Canaan).

But kids can get around the age limits. A 2021 national poll from the University of Michigan found a third of children as young as 7 years old use social media.

Experts say an age limit can work. Dr. Vahid Behzadan, with the University of New Haven, says YouTube requires an official ID or parental consent. Software for your WiFi router can also limit which sites your kids can access. Dozens of apps also offer promises to police kids' phones, but those apps come with risks.

"These apps are essentially spyware," said Behzadan. "What is typed on the phone, the contacts made through the phone via phone or text messaging."

Some say if there's an app for that, kids will find a way to access it.

"I'm 22 and when I was a little bit younger, I definitely found a way around some things," said Stamford resident J.T. Piro.

News 12

Netflix to test additional charges for password sharing

You may need to think twice before sharing that Netflix password with your family member. In a blog post from March 16, the company says they will begin testing a method to charge members for sharing passwords outside their households. Chengyi Long, the director of product innovation for Netflix, says...
News 12

Keep your car and valuables safe with these 8 tips

The FBI reports that $7.4 billion was lost due to motor vehicle theft in 2020. According to the Insurance Information Institute, thieves are getting increasingly savvy, using smart keys to steal cars and switching vehicle identification numbers to avoid detection. It’s also alarming that between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec....
News 12

Chris Cuomo wants $125 million for 'unlawful' CNN firing

Chris Cuomo wants an arbitrator to award him $125 million for his firing from CNN, alleging his bosses knew full well how he advised his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and suggested they did the same themselves. His filing seeking arbitration on Wednesday exposed more ugliness at the...
News 12

News 12

