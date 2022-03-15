ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Father charged in local school shooting plot investigation

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOaxP_0eg8ACoY00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — The father of one of the teens accused of plotting a school shooting at Westmont Hilltop School District faces charges for allegedly tampering with evidence.

In December 2021, two teens — 17-year-old Preston Hinebaugh and 17-year-old Logan Pringle — were charged as adults after police said they, as well as everybody involved in the investigation, strongly believed the two were in the planning phases of a school shooting .

In an interview with Preston, he told police he had an un-serialized and privately assembled “ghost gun” AR-15 style rifle in his bedroom, police noted in the criminal complaint. These types of guns are commonly referred to as “ghost guns” as they do not have a serial number or manufacturer and cannot be traced back to their origin.

Police: Two teens may have planned school shooting

When police went to execute a search warrant into Hinebaugh’s home, they said they spoke with the father, 51-year-old Philson Hinebaugh, who showed them an AR-22 style rifle that he claimed came from his son’s room. Police collected it as evidence.

The gun Philson gave to police did not match what Preston stated in his interview, investigators noted. As a result, another search warrant was executed.

During the second search warrant, police reportedly found the “ghost gun” Preston was referring to.

“The firearm initially surrendered by Philson and the firearm that actually came from Preston’s bedroom cannot be confused for each other,” police noted in the affidavit.

Philson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 13.

Teen accused of Westmont school shooting plot released from prison on bond

Preston has been free from jail after 10 percent of his $400,000 cash bond was posted Dec. 27. However, District Judge Susan Ginglesperger imposed conditions per his release, such as being placed on house arrest with a GPS monitor and not being permitted to have contact with anyone associated with the Westmont Hilltop School District.

Pringle, on the other hand, remains behind bars at Cambria County Prison.

This investigation was the result of a concerned parent who reported to local law enforcement that Pringle had been seen at the school. Pringle was court-ordered not to be on school property due to previous shooting threats as well as possessing weapons on school property.

Security footage from the high school showed Preston and Pringle mapping out cameras and other locations in the school before slipping out the door near the gym, according to investigators.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

All charges against Preston and Pringle are being held for court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Man who killed guest at cabin acted in self-defense, DA says

FRANKLIN, Pa. (AP) — A man who fatally shot a guest at his cabin in Pennsylvania nine times did so out of self-defense, a county district attorney has determined while pushing back against criticism that the investigation lacked transparency. Evidence from the case supported witness accounts that Peter Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was shot early […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County man pleads guilty to 2020 fatal hit and run

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man has pleaded guilty in relation to a fatal hit and run from 2020. Christopher Hort, 54, pleaded guilty to a felony of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury. Hort was charged after 23-year-old John David King was killed in a hit […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Video of Cambria County man punching dog leads to arrest

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Surveillance video lead to the arrest of a Johnstown man who police say violently abused a dog on March 12. Tramale Lockett, 33, punched a one-year-old pit bull and dragged it down Good Street by the neck, according to the Johnstown Police Department. The incident was captured on a neighbor’s Ring […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Clearfield man sentenced for conspiring to sell meth

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man was sentenced in federal court to eight years in prison for conspiring to sell methamphetamines, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. The sentence was imposed on Chad Lawhead, 49, of Clearfield, PA, by Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. After the eight-year prison […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Centre County woman accused of forging checks

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County woman faces charges after police say she forged checks and made unauthorized purchases from a relative’s bank account in 2020. Mary Catherine Amendola, 42, allegedly made the purchases and forged the checks while her relative was in the hospital from October to December of 2020. The purchases […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#High School#Guns#Local News#Un
WTAJ

Truck crashes into municipal building during borough meeting

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A truck slammed into Port Matilda’s municipal building late Tuesday night during a borough meeting, moving the structure off its foundation. State Police arrived at the building on South High Street just before 11 p.m. to find 32-year-old Will Bracken was driving the truck and was allegedly under the influence […]
PORT MATILDA, PA
WTAJ

Glendale School District investigated for alleged abuse

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Glendale School District is under investigation for alleged teacher abuse within their life skills classroom. Multiple parents of the life skills class have come to the board expressing concerns about their children being put in a restraint high chair for behavior purposes. Under Pennsylvania law, it is illegal to use forms […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Johnstown house fire started by kids, officials say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A vacant home has been destroyed after officials said two children, ages 6 and 7, unintentionally set the home on fire. It’s reported the two kids were playing with a stick lighter on the back porch of the home on Woodvale Avenue in Johnstown around 7 p.m. Johnstown Fire Chief […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Truck crash shifts borough building off foundation

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A truck slammed into Port Matilda’s municipal building late Tuesday night, moving the structure off its foundation. First responders were called to South High Street around 11 p.m. and started shoring up the structure. One firefighter on scene told WTAJ the foundation had caved in, shifting the building significantly. The […]
PORT MATILDA, PA
WTAJ

Walmart distribution center catches fire near Indianapolis airport

AVON, Ind. — A fire at a Walmart warehouse distribution center has cast a large plume of smoke visible throughout Indianapolis. Nearly 200 firefighters are on scene with officials calling on anyone living near the looming plume of smoke to shelter in place and stay indoors along with not touching any of the debris that […]
AVON, IN
WTAJ

Remarkable Women: Marie Hamilton creates healing programs for inmates

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – People spend their lives searching for a purpose. Grace “Marie” Hamilton found hers while surrounded by incarcerated men at the Rockview State Correctional Institution (SCI Rockview). Marie saw many needs in that prison and knew she could use her gifts to make a change. Born and raised in Blair County, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Humane Society of Cambria County to host first spay, neuter clinic

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County announced a partnership with Nardecchia Spay Neuter Fund to help more people in the local community with spay and neuter services. Nardecchia Spay Neuter Fund is a volunteer-based non-profit organization that helps low-income families across Cambria and Somerset counties to spay and neuter their pets […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy