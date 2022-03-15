Police investigating 3 shootings in Stamford; 2 people injured

Police are investigating three shootings in Stamford less than a week after a child was narrowly missed by stray gunfire.

Police say the first happened at the corner of Richmond Hill Avenue and Anne Street where a 72-year-old man was working on a car and was hit in the shoulder Monday.

"There were 16 shell casings in the roadway. The preliminary information we have at this time is that two vehicles were shooting at one another in that intersection," said Stamford Police Lt. Thomas Scanlon.

While police were investigating that scene, a 26-year-old, who was shot in the face a few blocks away, ran to that location leaving a trail of blood to Richmond Hill.

Stamford police say a 72-year-old suffered injuries not considered to be life threatening, and the 26-year-old is listed in stable condition.

Police say at 11 p.m. Monday, shots were also fired between two cars on Bedford Street near Ridgeway Shopping Centre. No one was hurt.

Last week shots were fired on Custer Street, narrowly missing a 12-year-old who was asleep on the couch.

Stamford police say they are investigating all of these incidents and ask anyone with information to download their app to anonymously give tips. Just text keyword STAMFORDPD to 847411.

Police say they are looking at surveillance video and interviewing more witnesses in all of these cases.